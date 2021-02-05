Thiodiglycol Market Analysis | Demand, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Market Research Future Published a Research Study on Thiodiglycol Market Research Report, Size, Share and Industry Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Thiodiglycol Industry- Segmentation:

The thiodiglycol market is segmented on the application, end users and region.

Based on application, the market for thiodiglycol is segmented into as solvents, additive, dyestuffs, paints & coating, antioxidants, pesticides, and others. Among all, the applications of thiodiglycol as dyestuffs and the antioxidant segment is estimated to hold a most significant share in the overall market.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into textile, pharmaceutical, rubber, agriculture, and other.

Thiodiglycol (TDE), also known as bis (2-hydroxyethyl)sulfide, Thiobis Ethanol, and 2,2-thiodiethanol, which is represented by linear formula C 4 H 10 O 2 S, or S(CH 2 CH 2 OH ) 2 . It is a transparent, flammable, volatile, and clear to pale yellow liquid. Thiodiglycol used as a solvent in the various industry ranging from inks to dyeing textiles.

Additionally, its solubility in ether, benzene, and tetrachloromethane and properties of mixing with alcohols, acetone, and chloroform helps in widening its applications. Increasing its demand from several end use industries is fueling growth of the global thiodiglycol market. In addition to this, the compound is increasingly witnessing demand to be used as solvents, additive, paints & coating, dyestuffs, pesticides, antioxidants, and others. The expanding industries globally and especially in the developing countries across the Asia Pacific are boosting the consumption of the thiodiglycol and in turn, are fueling growth of the global thiodiglycol market.

In addition, thiodiglycol has primary applications as solvents, additives, and intermediates for organic synthesis. Also, it is one of the raw materials for manufacturing the anti-aging products and antioxidants; increasing its demand from several end use industries is fueling growth of the global thiodiglycol market. The compound has applications in textile and printing as it is fixative, and for textile manufacturing as softeners and antiwrinkle agent. Increasing demand for the thiodiglycol from textile manufacturing is adding fuel to overall growth.

It is used as a precursor to the sulfur mustard family of chemical weapons as well as is used in e-cigarettes. Widening its applications to several other end-use applications is contributing to boosting its demand and is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing inclination toward the e-cigarettes is likely to benefit market growth during the forecast period.

Thiodiglycol Market- Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major companies in the global thiodiglycol market include BASF SE, Songwon, Maoming Yunlong Industrial Development Co., Ltd., LANXESS, Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the thiodiglycol market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for thiodiglycol owing to the wide application as a solvent during manufacturing dyes, especially in the industries including the textile industry, and especially in China. Additionally, the increase in demand for agrochemical products from the developing countries including India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are primarily contributing to the revenue generated by the Asia Pacific. Additionally, increasing the consumption of thiodiglycol in the North America region for several end use industries is helping the region to stand on the second leading share in the revenue.

The thiodiglycol market is driven by the demand from several industries including agricultural, rubber, pharmaceutical, and other industry. In addition, large consumption in agriculture and pharmaceutical industries in the European region are helping it to grab substantial revenue. Further, increasing investment for developing chemical weapons in both regions, which are fueling market growth in the area. Also, the demand and adoption of chemical weapons for ensuring the safety of the countries are fueling growth of the global thiodiglycol market.

