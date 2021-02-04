Flexible Packaging Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Development Status, Opportunities and Forecast Research

Flexible Packaging Market – Market Overview

Flexible Packaging Market is essentially a package or container made of flexible or materials that, when filled or closed, can bend while still holding the shape. The materials used can be paper, plastic film, foil or any combination of these. Flexible packages are used for consumer and in industrial applications, to protect, market, and distribute a vast array of products. Flexible products include rollstock, bags, pouches, labels/wraps, lidding, shrink sleeves and stretch film.

The market is driven by various factors such as increased consumption of processed foods & beverages, innovation in flexible packaging, and environmental advantage of flexible packaging. However, Flexible packaging has various restraints that hinder the market growth such as fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations on packaging material waste and recycling.

Technological advancements in packaging plays a vital role in driving the growth of flexible packaging market. Advanced technology in packaging has allowed companies for innovation in products instead of sticking to traditional methods of packaging. Due to this, many companies are investing in R&D and are coming up with advanced flexible packaging products with barrier resistance properties that offer resistance against heat and moisture and eliminates oxidation of foods. Such properties prove effective in maintaining the quality and consistency of food products while extending their shelf life without the use preservatives. For example, the shelf life of cucumbers is extended from three days to fourteen days when wrapped in polyethylene shrink wrap. Recent advancements in materials and production processes have reduced the weight of some flexible packages up to 50%, subsequently lowering product shipping costs while maintaining or improving product protection.

Get free sample pdf @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1151

Flexible packaging offers various environmental advantages. It includes low raw material consumption, low carbon footprint, and relatively low waste produced as compared to conventional packaging formats. It also reduces energy usage, e.g. producing a flexible food service pouch requires 75% less energy and generates just 1 /10 of CO2 emissions during production than a metal can for the equivalent amount of product. Additionally, it uses around 60% less plastic than rigid plastics. These environmental advantages of flexible packaging are expected to drive its demand over the forecast period.

Accrediting the colossal growth the flexible packaging market is witnessing currently and the potential the market is demonstrating to accrue pervasively further in the years to come; the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report giving out the complete market insight up till 2023. According to which, continuing with the same trends the global flexible packaging market is projected to perceive an outstanding growth by 2023 registering a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Flexible packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

Flexible packaging market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and small players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Manufacturers operating in the market strive to deliver innovative solutions that improve the design and manufacturing processes of business around the world. Focusing upon the competitive edge, manufacturers strive to develop products that can deliver optimal adhesion, convenience and reliability. Utilizing their international and regional presence, these manufacturers assure their customers with the consistency in product & service quality.

Browse complete report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-packaging-market-1151

Key Players: Amcor Limited (Victoria), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Mondi Group (Johannesburg), Sealed Air Corporation (North Carolina), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.) and Ampac Holdings LLC (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global flexible packaging market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

5 Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plastic

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019–2025

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019–2025

5.3 Paper

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019–2025

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019–2025

5.4 Aluminium Foil

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019–2025

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019–2025

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2019–2025

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2019–2025

……….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com