Pre-Engineered Buildings Market 2021 Industry Overview, Demand, Booming Trends, Growth Factors, Top Companies, Segmentation and Forecast Research

Pre-engineered Buildings (PEB) Market is recognized as a versatile technology or construction method that allows promising, cost-effective and affordable construction solutions. Other advantages that PEB offers include low initial cost, low maintenance, and resourceful construction with better quality product. Leverage to today’s fast-paced scenario the concept of PEB has shaped up and evolved pervasively. When it’s time to erect a low-rise building, whether for business or municipal use. The sooner the facility can be built, the sooner it can be put to use, generating income for businesses and value for the community. This key factor is pushing growth of the global Pre-engineered Buildings market.

Acknowledging the kind of traction gained by this market, Market Research Future recently published a study report. According to the report, Pre-engineered Buildings are projected to grow exponentially posting a significant CAGR during 2016 to 2021. Given the benefits of the PEB worldwide governments are taking up initiatives on infrastructure development furthering the market growth.

There lay many opportunities for foreign investors in PEB market as the government is rapidly undertaking infrastructural redevelopment projects. Some of these projects include high-rises (residential & commercial), mass housing, airport terminal buildings, railway stations, bridges, flyovers, multi-level parking, metro stations, sports stadiums, entertainment centers, and others.

Despite these advantages, there are still some challenges intimidating the market of pre-engineered buildings. These challenges include project execution criticalities and lack of workforce with the required technical competencies.

Nevertheless, technological advancements are increasingly bringing about software that efficiently eases processes helping builders to input design data for the project. Moreover, sustainable, green practices followed in PUB help to get construction permits faster, this, along the inflations in traditional construction methods is expected to support the market growth, presaging that pre-engineered buildings are here to stay.

Steel forms a major component of PEB and steel prices are volatile in nature. The recent, dramatic increase in steel prices has raised the cost of constructing pre-engineered buildings by 25% or more. The supply chain which is highly dependent on circumstances in the steel sector mirrors the price levels closely of the same. Simultaneously, logistics continue to contribute to the price pattern with differentiation based on plant and site location. However, with the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in, the cascading effects of taxes are eliminated, and the taxation has become uniform in all states.

The fact that the pre-engineered buildings allow customization that further reduces the construction time duration acts as a tailwind pushing up the market growth of PEBs. Secondly, the amount of environmental impact caused during any construction has always been detrimental due to the extensive debris, soil disturbance, topography of the area, and severe energy consumption along with the toxic waste.

Whereas PEBs can be designed, built, renovated, operated, and reused in an ecological and resource-efficient fashion. The emergence of PEB is a step forward to the adoption of green building concept. The low ecological impact is another key force that is helping the PEB market to garner massive traction.

Industry – Segmentation

For the convenience of understanding the report, the global Pre-engineered Buildings market is segmented into 3main dynamics.

By Material: Steel, Aluminium and others.

By End-Use: Commercial (offices & showrooms), Industrial (factories & warehouses), and Infrastructure (bridges, airport hangers and railway platforms).

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World.

Worldwide Competitive Outlook

Characterized by the presence of well-established and small players, the global PEB market is highly competitive. Well established players engage in acquisitions, collaborations, and technological launches in order to capture shares and maintain their status. The majority of PEB companies have in-house R&D facilities to develop quality products. There lies a vast opportunity to expand & grow for the industry players in developing economies due to the low penetration of PEB. Solution lies in creating awareness about the advantages of PEB construction method.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Kirby Building Systems (Kuwait), Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd. (India), Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Era Infra Engineering Ltd. (India), Jindal Buildsys Ltd. (India), Everest Industries (India), Multicolor Steels Pvt. Ltd. (India), LLOYD Insulations Ltd. (India), Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd. (India), Smith Structures Private Ltd. (India), Tiger Steel Engineering (India), and SML Group (India), are some of the leading players operating in this market.

