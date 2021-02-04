Dry Bulk Shipping Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Future Growth, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

Overview

The Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market is expected to gain an unprecedented volume of USD 6,100.0 Million tons by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period (2018–2025). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report envelops segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Dry bulk shipping denotes the movement of significant bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, and grain in vessels, which also carry lumber, steel products, such as coils, plates, and rods, and other commodities. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by various factors, such as the rise in seaborne trade and increase in coal and iron ore transportation. However, stagnant economic conditions might hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Geographical Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented as China, Europe, North America, India, Japan, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the world. China is anticipated to lead the dry bulk shipping market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The progress of China’s GDP at a rate of 6.9% in 2017 has a positive implication for shipping and maritime trade particular for dry bulk shipping. A sharp increase in iron ore imports to China, a rebound in global coal trade, and improved growth in minor bulk trades support the expansion. Overall, the strong import demand in China remained the main factor behind the growth of the global dry bulk trade. The global dry bulk shipping market is expected to reach a volume of USD 6,100.0 million tons by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global dry bulk shipping market is segmented based on type and application.

On the basis of type, the global dry bulk shipping market is segmented into Capesize, Panama, Supramax, and Handysize. The capesize segment dominated the market attributing to the increased demand for transportation of coal, iron ore, and commodity raw materials. Capesize, being the largest bulk carriers are used mostly used for ore transportation between countries. This segment was sized at 2,233.5 million tons in 2018 and is expected to reach 3,004.6 million tons by 2025. Meanwhile, the Panamax segment is witnessing the highest growth; is expected to attain 4.79 % CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global dry bulk shipping market is segmented as iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite/alumina, and phosphate rock. In 2018, the iron ore segment held the maximum market share as it is the largest traded commodity across various developing and developed nations and was sized at 1,839.5 million tons. This value can rise to 2,483.0 million tons by 2025. Meanwhile, the coal segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dry bulk shipping market are Scorpio Bulkers, Inc (Monaco), Star Bulk Carriers Corporation (Greece), Pacific Basin Shipping Limited. (Hong Kong), Golden Ocean (Bermuda), Diana Shipping Inc. (Greece), Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (Denmark), DryShips Inc (Greece), Masterbulk Pte Ltd (Singapore), Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (US), Belships ASA (Norway), Western Bulk (Norway), Ultrabulk A/S (Denmark), Oldendorff (Germany), Marine Services Co. Ltd. (Saudi Arabia), Marquette Transportation Company LLC. (US).

