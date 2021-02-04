Dental Sterilization Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size Estimation, Companies Share Statistics, Regional Revenue Data, Forecast to 2023

Dental Sterilization Market Overview

Dental sterilization is a highly crucial part of maintaining the tools and techniques related to dentistry. As per the latest published report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global dental sterilization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The market valuation is expected to jump from USD 1.11 billion back in 2017 to USD 1.5 billion by the end of the forecast period.

A key driver influencing the demand for dental sterilization is the widespread prevalence of dental related diseases or disorders. Dental caries, one of the most common tooth-related issues, is one of the primary reasons behind the loos of tooth and remains a significant concern across developed economies in the world. Consumption of fast food and sugar-rich food items are acting as the main culprits behind incidences of tooth decay and is likely to continue in the coming years as well, thereby driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6659

One of the biggest results out of the growing prevalence of dental diseases have been the rising number of dental care facilities. The growth factor associated with the dentistry field is likely to continue in the near future. This, in turn, helps drive the dental sterilization market towards a period of growth.

Dental Sterilization Market Segmentation

The global dental sterilization market comprises of the following segments: products and end-users.

By product type, the market includes consumables, instruments, and accessories. Among these, the instruments segment is most likely to maintain its dominance over others in terms of market share contribution during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market divides into dental laboratories and hospitals. The hospitals segment is most likely to remain the largest contributor of the two during the forecast period.

Dental Sterilization Market Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation of the global dental sterilization market covers the following regions, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.

North America leads the chart with the highest market share percentage in the global dental sterilization market. This is primarily due to the widespread prevalence of dental-based diseases in the region and ease of availability concerning the use of advanced dental sterilization equipment. Dental caries is one of the most common requirement in dental hygiene, especially in the US, and affects close to 90% of the school-going children. All these factors are poised to make the North American market maintain its topmost standings over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is considered to be an emerging region in the global landscape, however, it plays a major role in the overall development of the market. Herein, fast-paced urbanization in developing countries like India and China has incepted the adoption of Western-like diet system. This has posed to be an increasing problem for the dental health of consumers residing in the Asia Pacific region. Alongside this, the growing number of dental care centers and clinics across these countries is increasingly likely to drive the demand for the global dental sterilization market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Dental Sterilization Market Competitive Analysis

The global dental sterilization market comprises of a number of key players, including Matachana Group, Planmeca Group, Danaher, A-Dec, Hu-Friedy, Scican, Tuttnaue, W&H, BMT Medical Technology, Getinge, Midmark, Dentsply Sirona, Nakanishi, Crosstex, and Premier Dental.

March 12th, 2019, Planmeca became the first-ever dental manufacturer to offer a comprehensive suite of IoT solutions for large clinics as well as clinic chains. The unique device of Planmeca makes it easy to access different sets of data and analyze the same.

March 12th, 2019, Planmeca and Navigate Surgical Technologies, aka NST, a recognized provider of real-time surgical navigation services, announced their collaboration in order to launch innovative solutions for dental implant surgeries. The partnership is promises to offer dental implant surgeons to deliver enhanced and clinical patient outcomes. The tech offers more precise and accurate implant placement.

For More See Healthcare Related Reports News:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/surgical-lights-market-2021-size-business-research-revenue-growth-insights-to-2023-2021-01-12

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nerve-stimulators-market-2020-promises-a-striking-fortune-of-usd-109785-million-by-2023-2021-01-12

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dna-sequencing-market-2021-size-upcoming-trends-on-going-demand-growth-and-forecast-from-2020-to-2023-with-most-prominent-key-players-2021-01-12

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

https://thedailychronicle.in/