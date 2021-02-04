Dehydrated Meat Products Market 2020: Industry Review, Research, Statistics and Growth

Market Insight

Dehydrated Meat Products Market are processed by drying the meat by removing the water content to extend the shelf-life of the products. Dried meat can be stored at ambient temperatures for many months. Due to the low water content, microbial spoilage of the muscle proteins can be safely prevented. Moreover, dehydrated meat products are highly nutritive and cost-effective. The various techniques used to dehydrate the meat include Vacuum Dried, Spray Dried, Sun-Dried, Hot Air Dried, Freeze Dried and others. Dried pieces and fermented sausages are the two groups of dehydrated meat products.

The continuous increase in demand for meat products is driving the growth of the dehydrated meat products. The extended shelf life of the meat product is majorly driving the market for dehydrated meat products globally. Hectic lifestyle of the consumers followed by a high inclination towards convenience products is propelling the growth of dehydrated meat products market. Rising disposable income and growing inclination towards meat products as a source of nutritive diet are further boosting the market in favor of dehydrated meat products. Moreover, the key players in the global dehydrated meat products market are emphasizing to enhance their investment in product development to extend the product line which is having a positive impact on the growth of the market, both in developed as well as developing countries. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.6% of dehydrated meat products market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Trend

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Dehydrated Meat Products Market are Associated British Foods Plc (U.K), Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.), Pinnacle Foods Group LLC (U.S.), Henningsen Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Marfrig Group (Brazil), Hormel Foods (U.S.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.) and BRF S.A. (Brazil)

