Laboratory Automation Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Laboratory Automation Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Laboratory Automation Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Laboratory Automation market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4404.2 million by 2025, from USD 3745.4 million in 2019.

The Laboratory Automation market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Laboratory Automation are:

BD

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Diagnostics

Siemens

Olympus

Agilent Technologies

Hamilton Robotics

Roche Holding

Tecan Group

Biotek Instruments

Biomérieux

Aurora Biomed

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

By Type, Laboratory Automation market has been segmented into:

Software

Automated Workstations

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells

Microplate Readers

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Other Equipments

By Application, Laboratory Automation has been segmented into:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Laboratory Automation market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Laboratory Automation market.

1 Laboratory Automation Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Laboratory Automation Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size by Regions

5 North America Laboratory Automation Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Laboratory Automation Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Automation Revenue by Countries

8 South America Laboratory Automation Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Laboratory Automation by Countries

10 Global Laboratory Automation Market Segment by Type

11 Global Laboratory Automation Market Segment by Application

12 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

