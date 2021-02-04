IVD Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2025

Global IVD Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of IVD Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global IVD market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7996.1 million by 2025, from USD 7229.9 million in 2019.

The IVD market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in IVD are:

Roche Diagnostics

Biomérieux Sa

Siemens

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sysmex

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen

Diasorin

By Type, IVD market has been segmented into:

Immuno Diagnostics

Chemistry Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

POCT

Other

By Application, IVD has been segmented into:

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Oncology/Cancer

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics

HIV/AIDS

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the IVD market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global IVD market.

1 IVD Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global IVD Market Competition, by Players

4 Global IVD Market Size by Regions

5 North America IVD Revenue by Countries

6 Europe IVD Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific IVD Revenue by Countries

8 South America IVD Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue IVD by Countries

10 Global IVD Market Segment by Type

11 Global IVD Market Segment by Application

12 Global IVD Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

