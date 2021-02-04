A Billion-Dollar Boom in Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Market Motivates the Market Leaders

Global Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market. Market Forecast

Registering a CAGR of 9.17%, the Global Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 10.116 Billion by 2027.

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus continues to spread across the world, many healthcare companies such as 3M and DuPont are focused on increasing the production of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to help with prevention and control of global pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, DuPont, US-based healthcare company, launched a new program, TyvekTogether, to increase the overall availability of Tyvek personal protective garments to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect health care workers.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global healthcare personal protection equipment market owing to the presence of a favorable regulatory scenario to increase the safety and security of healthcare professional. Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is collaborating with manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help facilitate mitigation strategies related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region is due to the rising demand of PPEs on the account of COVID-19 outbreak, technological advancements, favorable regulatory scenario, and the rising importance of safety & security among the healthcare industry.

