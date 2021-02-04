Breast Lesion Localization Market Details: SWOT Analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility

According to MRFR analysis, Global Breast Lesion Localization Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 560 Million by 2025.

The growth of the global breast lesion localization market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing launch of breast lesion localization products and growing numbers of players involved in the development of new breast lesion localization technologies. Some of the key companies operating in this market are B.D. Company, Cook Medical, Endomagnetics Ltd, and others. In addition, the rising awareness program related to breast cancer supports the market growth during the forecasted period.

However, the lack of skilled professionals and the cost of breast lesion localization products may hamper market growth.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to a large number of men and women affected by breast cancer. The breast lesion localization market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The adaption of a sedentary lifestyle, high consumption of alcohol is leading to cause various types of cancer in which breast cancer holds a high position. It is estimated that 2,620 new cases of breast cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in men in 2020 in the US. The increasing population affected by breast cancer drives the market growth.

The European breast lesion localization market is the fastest-growing market, and it has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been divided as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The increasing healthcare expenditure, presence of medical device companies, and acceptance of new diagnostic products by diagnostic centers pushing the growth of the regional market. The breast lesion localization market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

