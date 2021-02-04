RF GaN Market 2021 business Outlook with Covid 19 Impact Analysis With Business Overview,leading Key Players and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “RF GaN Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

International RF GaN or Gallium Nitride market is projected to grow at a whopping CAGR of 21.6 percent. The market thus is expected to witness noteworthy growth by the forecast period of 2023. It was earlier estimated to be 415.3 million US dollars in 2017, which is expected to reach 1295.5 million USD by 2023. Among these, North America holds the highest share of market worth 164.6 million in 2017. Anyway, the market is expected to attain the projected growth at a CAGR of 22.05 by the forecasted period.

Growing application of GaN in radio frequency is a prime reason behind establishing international RF GaN Market. These are also quite extensively used for providing wireless infrastructure for mobile phones. Apart from this, there is a huge application of it in radio and TV broadcasting, including MRIs, radars, and satellite devices. These are also quite hugely used for military communication purpose in modern times. Being convenient for 5G and superior 4G systems makes International RF GaN market even more established.

RF GaN is known for working in a superior-frequency range. Being a latest technology, RF GaN is highly used for power electronic applications demanding superiorly efficient RF performance. A massive range of devices and services make use of RFs within the transmitter circuit, be it wireless set-up for mobile smartphones, radio, and TV broadcasting. With advancing technology, international RF Gallium Nitride market is expected to grow even further. To be specific, this is expected to have greater applications concerned with space and satellite communications.

Companies Covered

The key players of the global RF GaN market are NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Analog Devices Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), ROHM Semiconductors (Japan), Cree Inc. (US), Aethercomm Inc. (US), among others.

Segmentation

Based on product type, the International RF GaN market is segmented into GaN-On-SiC, GaN-On-Silicon, and GaN-On-Diamond. Among these, the GaN-On-SiC had enjoyed the largest market share in 2017. It was having a market value of USD 246.2 million. However, the market is expected to witness growth at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025. Based on applications, the International RF GaN market is classified into IT & telecommunication, military & defense, aerospace, and others. From regional perspectives, the International RF GaN market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the International RF GaN market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. Among these, North America is expected to be the most dominant of all, primarily led by the United States during the forecasted period of 2025. A greater level of awareness among the users in this part of the world is said to be the prime reason behind this significant growth. Asia Pacific comes next to North America due to growing adoption of communication technology among commercial sectors. India and China contribute the most. European market comes next, which is led by UK and Germany mostly.

