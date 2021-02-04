Dental Lasers Market – Granular Market Report And Review, 2023

Segmentation

The global dental lasers market is segmented based on product, application, and end users.

The dental lasers market, by product is segmented into soft tissue dental lasers and all tissue dental lasers. The soft tissue dental lasers is sub-segmented into diode lasers systems, CO2 laser systems, and Nd:YAG laser systems. The all tissue dental lasers segment is divided into Er:YAG laser systems, and Er,Cr:YSGG laser systems. By application, the market is segmented into endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantitis, periodontics, and others. The dental lasers market, by end user is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical units, academic & research organizations.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global market for dental lasers in 2017 owing to increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and high healthcare expenditure are estimated to drive the regional market. Following the Americas, Europe leads the market. Factors such as high dental healthcare expenditure, government support for the dental sector and increasing penetration of the market players within the region is estimated to provide favorable backgrounds of market growth within the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the rapidly growing region for the dental lasers market, owing to growth owing growing geriatric population, increasing awareness and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, rapidly developing dental industry makes the region lucrative for market development and expansion. The Middle East and Africa stands the least share of the global dental lasers market. This can be attributed due to low per capita income, less expenditure on the healthcare, and lack of advanced healthcare facilities within the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dental lasers market are Amd Lasers, Biolase, Inc., Cao Group, Inc., Convergent Dental, Inc., Danaher Corporation- Kavo Dental GmbH, Fotona D.D., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Syneron Dental Lasers-Syneron Medical Ltd., The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., and Zolar Technology & MFG. Co. Inc.



