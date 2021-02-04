Helpdesk Automation Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2019 to 2023

Market Highlights

The global helpdesk automation market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 11 billion, attaining a CAGR of 33% during the review period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals in a detailed analysis.

The global helpdesk automation market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years. The soaring demand for automated routine processes has led organizations to plan to minimize level one support, also referred to as customer support executive. It is being replaced with helpdesk automation. This is due to the new industry chain structure, which comprises helpdesk automation. The adoption of personal devices in the workspace is predicted to contribute to the market growth. Helpdesk automation provides a fast query solving process, which has further accelerated its adoption across industry verticals like healthcare, BFSI, education, and more.

The significant shift towards machine learning and AI is the prime factor accelerating the growth of the helpdesk automation market across the globe. Technological advancements in IT, along with the use of cloud-based solutions, are anticipated to spur market growth. Moreover, the growth in the tablet and smartphone market is enthralling organizations to adopt helpdesk automation to detect immediate requirements in digital customer experience

On the contrary, small organizations have limited capabilities to adopt automation processes, which restricts the growth of the market across the globe.

Segmentation:

The global helpdesk automation market is segmented on the basis of solution, software type, organization size, and end users.

By software type, the helpdesk automation market is segmented into open source help desk, web helpdesk software, on-premise help desk software, and enterprise help desk software. Of these, the web helpdesk software segment is predicted to lead due to wider applications of the segment and rising use of the internet.

By solution, the helpdesk automation market is segmented into ticket sortation, alert management, and ticket scheduling.

By end users, the helpdesk automation market is segmented into telecom, IT, government, education, automotive, retail, healthcare, and BFSI. Of these, IT and telecom sectors are considered to lead the global market due to increased chances of customer queries regarding a company’s services and products. The advancements made in IT, along with the surging demand for helpdesk automation by large organizations to shift to automation, are predicted to contribute to the market growth.

By organization size, the helpdesk automation market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-size enterprises. Of these, large enterprises are predicted to lead the market as these organizations can easily adopt new technologies.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the helpdesk automation market spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, North America is predicted to dominate the market globally, mainly due to the existence of technologically advanced economies adopting automation and cloud technologies. The presence of a strong retail sector and large IT companies is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Europe is considered a mature market in helpdesk automation and will continue to show steady growth in the forecast period. The soaring adoption of mobile and cloud technologies by several SMEs and the increasing trend of BYOD in multiple countries is predicted to direct the course of the market.

The Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate, mainly due to the rising penetration of the internet, coupled with the soaring demand for consumer goods. The advancements made in digitization and automation processes further contribute to the growth of the regional market. The introduction of advanced automation solutions further augments the helpdesk automation market in the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players operating in the global helpdesk automation market include CA Technologies (U.S.), Landesk Software (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), BMC Software, Inc (U.S.), Axios Systems (U.K.), ServiceNow, Inc (U.S.), FrontRange Solutions (U.S.), HappyFox Inc (U.S.), Sunrise Software Ltd (U.K.), NTRglobal (Spain), and Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia).

