Pea Starch Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

The global pea starch market has been segmented on the basis of grade, application and function. Based on grade, the global pea starch market has been segmented into food, feed and industrial. Among these, the food segment commands the major share in the global pea starch market owing to the high demand for this product in the food and beverages industry. The industrial segment is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment in the global pea starch market owing to the increasing demand for pea starch in various end-use industries.

