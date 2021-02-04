Fluorescent Pigment Market | Segments, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Fluorescence is a process of re-emission of light of desired wavelength. In this process, the light of short wavelength in electromagnetic spectrum is absorbed and re-radiated at higher wavelengths. Mostly, this re-radiation occurs within visible range of spectrum. The Fluorescent Pigments are the illuminating color pigments which offer an attractive appearance. Luminescent materials do not require any artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. The re-emitted light from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection and give a glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials. According to the studies conducted with the children and adults, the fluorescent products are noticed earlier and seen longer than their conventional colored counterparts. Nowadays, the fluorescents find their applications various products such as plastic products, bright colored papers, safety jackets, highlighters, and illuminating paints among others. The Global Printing Ink Market for packaging is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% due to the rising global demand for attractive and consumer appealing packaging, which provides nutritive and product information. The color, design and appearance of the ink print acts a decisive factor when it comes to allure the customers. This is projected boost demand for the ink resin in the coming years. However, there are some technical factors that are anticipated hamper growth of the market such as the complex processing of the Fluorescent Pigment, cost intensive nature of new technologies and use of the heavy metals in manufacturing florescent pigments.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Global Polyurethane Catalyst Market are Radiant Color N.V. (Belgium), UKSEUNG CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. (South Korea), LuminoChem Ltd. (Hungary), DAI NIPPON TORYO CO.,LTD. (Japan), Huangshan Jiajia fluorescent material Co., Ltd. (China), Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Aron Universal Limited (India), J COLOR CHEMICALS (China), Vicom Corp. (Taiwan), and MingHui Wuxi (China), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fluorescent Pigment Market is broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on the type, the market is categorized into inorganic fluors, optical whiteners, and daylight fluorescents, wherein, the optical whiteners segment is dominating the market on account of its higher degree penetration into the major applications such as textile, paper, and plastics. Additionally, they are the particular class of organic pigment which has very specific fluorescent properties. The production and measurement of optical whiteners (aka brighteners) is a multi-million dollar industry throughout the world. Collectively, the optical whitener segment is projected to retain its dominance in the market during the review period.

On the Basis of Application, the Global Fluorescent Pigment Market is classified into printing ink, paints & coatings, colored papers, textile, plastics, and others. Among these applications, printing ink segment is growing at the highest rate on account of growing demand of attractive and consumer appealing packaging. Surging trend of super market shopping, vast spread print media, and shifting consumer patterns are the major factors driving growth of this segment during the years to follow.

Regional Analysis:

There are five major regions in the Global Fluorescent Pigment Market namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific poised to dominate the market with over 35% share of the market, as of 2016. The region is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increasing production and demand of the Fluorescent Pigment. The primary factors driving growth of the market in this region are the rising consumer awareness and favoring regulatory trends. South Korea, Japan, and China are the leading markets in this region. North America is holding the second major share of the market. The U.S is anticipated to hold the largest share in this market owing to the presence of some leading market players and substantial end users such as packaging industry and industrial safety applications. Europe is following North America in terms of market size, with Germany, the U.K and France holding considerable shares of the market. This region is witnessing a growth due to some strategic initiatives on part of regulatory agencies. The Middle East & Africa is a growing at considerable growth rate, wherein the growth is majorly driven by the demand from paints & coating, along with the flourishing tourism industry. Latin America is anticipated to witness a rise in the regional market due to the pacifying political and reviving economic situation.

