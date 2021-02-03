Labeling Equipment Market 2021: Industry Size, Trends, Future Insights, Top Manufacturers, Competitive landscape, Segmentation and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Labeling Equipment Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global labeling equipment market by system type, stacking system type, load capacity, end-use, and region.

Market Highlights

Global Labeling Equipment Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Labeling equipment mainly have applications in industries such as food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, electrical & electronics, e-commerce, automotive, homecare, and others. The growing demand for automation in the above-mentioned industries has created a demand for labeling equipment. The global market for labeling equipment is driven by its efficiency and product adaptability.

The global labeling equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and end use. Based on product type, the global market has been segmented as pressure-sensitive/self-adhesive labelers, glue-based labelers, sleeve labelers, and others. By technology, the global market has been segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Based on end use, the global labeling equipment market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, chemicals, and others.

Global Labeling Equipment Market size was valued at USD 6.2 Billion in 2018, which is expected to witness 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global labeling equipment market during the forecast period: MRFR

Based on region, the global labeling equipment market is segmented as Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the labeling equipment market, followed by North America.

The high demand for the labeling equipment in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the high number of end-use industries in the region. The region comprises China, India, and Japan. China holds the largest share of the Asia-Pacific labeling equipment market due to the presence of key players. India is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America holds the second-largest share in the labeling equipment market, owing to the rising demand for labeling from the growing food & beverage industry. In the region, the US accounts for more than 70% of the share and is likely to be the fastest-growing country in the regional market.

Europe holds the third-largest share in the labeling equipment market. In the region, the demand for labeling equipment is rising from the healthcare & pharmaceutical industry. Germany holds the largest share of the regional market and is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the region. The Middle East & Africa and South America hold a less than 20% combined market share. Both regions are expected to show a gradual growth rate.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Labeling Equipment Market include Quadrel Labeling Systems (US), Krones AG (Germany), KWT Machine Systems Co. Ltd. (China), Label-Aire, Inc. (US), Sidel Group (India), Nita Labeling Equipment (Canada), FUJI Seal International Inc. (Japan), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Pack Leader Machinery Inc. (Taiwan), Accutek Packaging Equipment Co. Inc. (US), ID Technology, LLC (US), HERMA Labeling Machines (Germany), P.E. Labellers S.p.A (Italy), Langguth (Germany), Accraply Inc. (US), Multi Pack Machinery Company (India), World Pack Automation Systems Private Limited (India), Evolabel AB (Sweden), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Markem-Imaje Corporation (India).

