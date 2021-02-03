Malabsorption Syndrome Market Overview 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Technology Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Forecast to 2023

Malabsorption Syndrome Market Highlights:

Malabsorption syndrome refers to inability of the intestine to absorb nutrients adequately into the bloodstream.

A number of factors such as rising cases of causative diseases, unmet medical needs, increasing government assistance, rising healthcare expenditure in the developed countries, improving regulatory framework, increasing adoption rate, and rising funding and reimbursement policies are propelling the growth of the global malabsorption syndrome market.

However, side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market over the review period.

It is estimated that the malabsorption syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Malabsorption Syndrome Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the malabsorption syndrome market owing to the rising cases of causative diseases such as lactose intolerance, diarrhea, and cystic fibrosis, and high healthcare expenditure. Children and adults with cystic fibrosis are at risk for low bone density, and related complications due to malabsorption of certain nutrients. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, more than 30,000 individuals are living with cystic fibrosis in the United States, and around 1,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed every year.

Europe holds the second position in the malabsorption syndrome market. It is expected that the support provided by the government authorities for research & development and initiatives taken to improve the reimbursement policies in healthcare is likely to drive the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing malabsorption syndrome market owing to a huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also improving in various Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in the years 2015-2016, the total health expenditure in Australia was USD 170.4 billion, which is recorded to be 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

Malabsorption Syndrome Market Segmentation:

The global malabsorption syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, causative diseases, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified as hematologic tests, imaging studies, and other tests. The imaging studies segment is classified as CT scan, magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatogram (ERCP), and abdominal x-ray. The other tests segment is classified as test of fat malabsorption, D-xylose test, tests of carbohydrate absorption, test of bile salt absorption, schilling test, and C-D-xylose breath test.

On the basis of the causative diseases, the market is classified as lactose intolerance, cystic fibrosis, Whipple’s disease, parasitic diseases, tropical sprue, intestinal disorders, and others. The Intestinal disorders segment is further classified as Celiac disease, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified as nutritional supplements, gluten-free diet, protease and lipase supplements, antibiotics, antidiarrheal agents, anti-inflammatory drugs, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, Hospitals, Nutrition Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, and others.

Malabsorption Syndrome Market Key Players:

Some of key the players in the global malabsorption syndrome market are Abbvie, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer Healthcare AG, DSM, Eli Lily and Company, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, KLAIRE LABORATORIES, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, McNeil Nutritionals, National Enzyme Company, Perrigo, Pfizer, Inc., Roche, Sanofi, Vetbiochem India Private Limited, and others.

