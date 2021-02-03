PET Packaging Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2025

Global PET Packaging Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of PET Packaging Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global PET Packaging market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 60670 million by 2025, from USD 52520 million in 2019.

The PET Packaging market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in PET Packaging are:

Amcor

CKS Packaging

Silgan

Gerresheimer

Plastipak

PET Power

Greiner Packaging

Alpha Group

Tetra Laval

Exopackaging

Parker Plastics

Savola Plastic

Himalayan Group

SKS Bottle & Packaging

Parkway Plastics

Kian Joo Group

INOAC

Sidel International

RESILUX

Kaufman Container

Snapware

Ultrapak

Temkin Plastics

Southeastern Container

Sunrise Containers

By Type, PET Packaging market has been segmented into

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

By Application, PET Packaging has been segmented into:

Food

Beverages

Personal care & cosmetics

Household products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the PET Packaging market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PET Packaging product scope, , market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PET Packaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PET Packaging in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the PET Packaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PET Packaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, PET Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PET Packaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

