In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2021

As per the latest report published by Market Research Report, the global market for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) device will witness an impressive CAGR of 10.50% from 2018 to 2023 and reach a valuation of over USD 12,700 Mn.

IVF is a landmark achievement in assistive reproductive technology, which has become extremely popular in recent years. IVF helps in overcoming issues in conceiving or natural impregnation. The technology has undergone tremendous improvements, making it a trusted treatment option. IVF has a high success rate, however, is an expensive procedure and is viewed among the last resorts.

Patients usually opt for IVF upon failure of the other treatments. IVF procedures have increased over the years, thereby expanding its global market. Increased incidences of genetic abnormalities in embryos and miscarriage is also leading to a higher demand for IVF procedures.

Moreover, wider acceptance of surrogacy is reflecting favourably on the IVF industry. Modern individuals both women and men are delaying marriage to over the age of 30 and beyond where reproduction, especially for women usually becomes much more complicated. Such trends are partly driving the popularity of IVF. Other factors that are linked with the growth of the global IVF device market, include increased rate of infertility and reproductive tourism.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Device Market: Segmental Analysis

The MRFR’s report includes a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global in-vitro fertilization device market on the basis of type, product, end-user and region. By type, the market has been segmented into intrauterine insemination, in-vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and IVF using donor eggs.

