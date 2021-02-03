Cystic Acne Market Outlook: Understand Market Trends, Share, Growth, Overview

Market Highlights

Cystic acne is majorly treated with topical medications, drainage & extraction procedure, and laser therapy, and microdermabrasion. Increasing awareness and prevalence of population affected by acne are boosting the demand for a laser treatment that has driven the growth of laser devices and medications for the cystic Acne. The cystic acne market has been a growing market and it has been expected that the market is likely to touch high growth figures.

According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2015, around 9.4% of the global population is affected by acne and making it the 8th most prevalent disease worldwide. Acne often causes significant physical and psychological problems such as permanent scarring, poor self-image, depression, and anxiety.

Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of effective treatment in the market may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The global cystic acne market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

