Paronychia Treatment Market Size 2021 Demand, Global Trend, News, Business Growth

AstraZeneca plc (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Abbott Laboratories (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Braintree Laboratories (US), L.P., Purdue Pharma (US), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Pfizer (US), Merck & Co. (US), Sanofi (France), Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan), and Eli Lily and Company (UK) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the paronychia treatment market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Paronychia Treatment Market – Overview

The paronychia treatment market is growing mainly due to rising cases of infection. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the paronychia treatment market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecast to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2022).

Paronychia is a soft tissue infection that begins as cellulitis but can progress to a definite abscess. There are majorly two types of paronychia i.e. acute paronychia, and chronic paronychia. The treatment of paronychia depends upon the extent of the infection. In case of acute paronychia, medical care is usually adopted. Major symptoms associated with paronychia are redness of the skin around nail, tenderness of the skin around your nail, changes in nail shape, colour, or texture, detachment of nail, and pus-filled blisters.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the per capita national health expenditures in 2015 was amounted to be USD 9,990 and total national health expenditure was USD 3.2 trillion. It is also reported that out of total national health expenditures in the US, prescription drugs 10.1% share.

