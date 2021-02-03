Dental Chair Market Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Demand, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Dental Chair Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 627.1 Million by 2025.

The growth of the global dental chair market is driven by various factors such as increasing demand for dental aesthetics and surge in dental examinations and procedures, the advanced functionality of dental chairs leading to the improvement in dental care services, increasing number of dentists and dental clinics. In addition, increasing prevalence of oral diseases and dental disorders, and rising awareness about oral health and hygiene are some of the other factors for the growth of the dental chair market.

However, the high cost of the equipment and lack of adequate infrastructure in low economic countries are thwarting the growth of the dental chair market to some extent.

The global dental chair market was dominated by a few players in the past. However, the increasing demand for innovative products is creating opportunities for new entrants to step into the market. Thus, there is a change in the competitive scenario in the dental chair market.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increased demand for dental aesthetics and high per capita disposable income leading to the increased demand for dental procedures indirectly driving the dental chair market. The dental chair market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. High awareness about oral hygiene is one of the main reasons for increased dental examinations pushing the growth of the market. The European dental chair market is the second-largest market, and it has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been divided as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. Established and continuously flourishing dental industry and the presence of a number of major product manufacturers such as Planmeca Oy and Kavo Dental GmbH among others is one of the factors pushing the growth of the regional market. The dental chair market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about oral hygiene, and increasing dental tourism in countries like India, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast. The dental chair market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global Dental Chair Market has been segmented based on Product, Type, and Application. The market, based on the product, has been bifurcated into powered dental chairs and a non-powered dental chair market. Powered dental chairs segment is anticipated to hold the largest share during the assessment period due to its improved functionality and advanced features as compared to its counterpart leading to its increased adoption among the dentists.

The market, based on type, has been divided into the fixed dental chair, and portable dental chair. The fixed dental chair segment is likely to hold the largest during the review period due to its high price and better features as compared to the portable dental chairs. That being said, portable dental chairs are also expected to grow at a significant rate as they provide the flexibility of operation without power supply and also in ambulatory settings.

The global dental chair market has been segmented, on the basis of application, into the examination, oral surgery, orthodontics, and others. The examination segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market throughout the forecast period. The orthodontics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Dental Chair Market are Dentsply Sirona (US), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Patterson Dental Supply Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), A-dec Inc. (US), Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc. (US), KaVo Dental GmbH (US), Midmark (US), XO CARE A/S (Denmark), and others.

