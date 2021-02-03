Industrial Adhesives Market 2021 | Global Manufacturers In-Depth Analysis Report to 2025

Global Industrial Adhesives Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Industrial Adhesives Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Industrial Adhesives market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 66100 million by 2025, from USD 55400 million in 2019.

The Industrial Adhesives market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Industrial Adhesives are:

3M

Solvay

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

Huntsman

Avery Denison

Hitachi Chemical

Sika

Henkel

BASF

Ashland

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Toyo Polymer

Bostik

By Type, Industrial Adhesives market has been segmented into

Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Others

By Application, Industrial Adhesives has been segmented into:

Pressure Sensitive Products

Packaging Industry

Construction & Woodworking Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Industrial Adhesives market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Adhesives product scope, , market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Adhesives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Adhesives in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Industrial Adhesives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Industrial Adhesives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Industrial Adhesives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Adhesives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

