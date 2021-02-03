Patient Portal Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2025

Global Patient Portal Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Patient Portal Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Patient Portal market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2625.4 million by 2025, from USD 1822.8 million in 2019.

The Patient Portal market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Patient Portal are:

GE Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

InteliChart

Athenahealth, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare

QSI Management, LLC

Medfusion Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

Nextgen Healthcare

By Type, Patient Portal market has been segmented into:

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

By Application, Patient Portal has been segmented into:

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Patient Portal market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Patient Portal market.

1 Patient Portal Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Patient Portal Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Patient Portal Market Size by Regions

5 North America Patient Portal Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Patient Portal Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Patient Portal Revenue by Countries

8 South America Patient Portal Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Patient Portal by Countries

10 Global Patient Portal Market Segment by Type

11 Global Patient Portal Market Segment by Application

12 Global Patient Portal Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

