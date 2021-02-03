Patient Handling Equipment Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Patient Handling Equipment Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Patient Handling Equipment market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 15070 million by 2025, from USD 12070 million in 2019.

The Patient Handling Equipment market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Patient Handling Equipment are:

Arjo

Getinge Group

Stryker

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical

Handicare

Stiegelmeyer

Investor

Hill-Rom

Guldmann

By Type, Patient Handling Equipment market has been segmented into

Patient transferring and repositioning equipment

Mobilizing equipment

Lifting equipment

Bath safety equipment

Others

By Application, Patient Handling Equipment has been segmented into:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Patient Handling Equipment product scope, , market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Patient Handling Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Patient Handling Equipment in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Patient Handling Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Patient Handling Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Patient Handling Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Patient Handling Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

