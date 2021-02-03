Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Intermodal Freight Transportation Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Intermodal Freight Transportation market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 31480 million by 2025, from USD 22390 million in 2019.

The Intermodal Freight Transportation market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Intermodal Freight Transportation are:

A.P. Moller – Maersk

Deutsche Post DHL Group

C.H. ROBINSON

Deutsche Bahn

UPS

Kuehne + Nagel

By Type, Intermodal Freight Transportation market has been segmented into:

Rail-road

Road-water

Road-air

Others

By Application, Intermodal Freight Transportation has been segmented into:

Consumer and retail

Oil and gas

Industrial and manufacturing

Energy and mining

Food and beverages

Aerospace and defense

Construction

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Intermodal Freight Transportation market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Intermodal Freight Transportation market.

1 Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Size by Regions

5 North America Intermodal Freight Transportation Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Intermodal Freight Transportation Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight Transportation Revenue by Countries

8 South America Intermodal Freight Transportation Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Intermodal Freight Transportation by Countries

10 Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Segment by Type

11 Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Segment by Application

12 Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

