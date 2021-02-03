Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1187.4 million by 2025, from USD 878.6 million in 2019.

The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) are:

Thales

Efkon

Kapsch Trafficcom

Siemens

Q-Free

Garmin

Denso

Cubic

Tomtom International

Flir Systems

Nutonomy

Geotoll

Bestmile

Electricfeel

Doublemap

By Type, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market has been segmented into:

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

By Application, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) has been segmented into:

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market.

1 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) by Countries

10 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

