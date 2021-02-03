Crowdsourced Testing Market 2021 Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2025

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Scenario

Crowdsourced testing is an approach used by software developers in testing the waters for their new mobile application or software before launching it officially for their clients. This can be categorized according to income level, age, and gender. The testing can be used in scaling and integrating new features for attracting new users. The global Crowdsourced Testing Market report compiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks at various defining trends, growth engines, and challenges for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the industry has been explored in detail.

Market Scope

The global crowdsourced testing market is expected to expand at 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. It can reach a value of USD 2.85 billion by 2025. Rapid development of mobile applications and games is one of the primary drivers of the market. This can be attributed to the penetration of smartphones and other connected devices and their dependence by users for various queries. This can vary from grocery shopping to submission of income tax filings.

Development of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms by performing tasks to learn customer behavior and provide outputs accordingly can be of prime use to the global crowdsource testing market. Elimination of bias at the initial stage and saving costs on development to increase efficiency and precision levels can bode well for the market. Testing of the algorithm among participants of various demographics is a surefire way of increasing its effectiveness and develop new software and services.

Segmentation

Based on type, the crowdsourced testing market has been segmented into functional testing, localization testing, security testing, usability testing, and others. The functional testing segment is expected to earn the highest platitudes in the market till 2025. Functional testing is a quality assurance process used in verification of the functionality of a software, application, or website.

Security testing is conducted to ensure the removal of bugs and other risks & threats from the software. Similarly, usability testing involves testing the use of a software or application. It is a way to understand whether the software or application is easy to use and navigate. Localization testing is a software testing process wherein the software or application is checked for compatibility and adherence to country regulations and policies.

Based on platform, the market has been segmented into web-based, mobile-based, and others. Web-based or website testing is expected to occupy the largest share in the overall market in the forecast period. It tests the functionality and performance of a website. Websites are widely used across all industry and provide the company goals for meeting client requirements.

Based on organization size, the crowdsourced testing market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The mid-size enterprises, particularly start-ups, are active users of crowdsourcing testing solutions. This is due to the flexible nature of crowdsourced testing.

Based on vertical, the crowdsourced testing market has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life sciences and others. The retail & consumer goods segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global crowdsource testing market has been segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

North America leads the market in terms of market share in the crowdsourced testing market. Some of the factors responsible for the growth of the market include an increasing number of technology start-ups in the region and their growing need for an affordable and efficient testing solution. Moreover, the presence of a large number of crowdsourcing testing companies such as Rainforest, Applause App Quality, Inc., test IO Inc., qainfotech.com, and others are pivotal in the market expanding its reach in the region.

Europe has occupied the second position in the market. According to the MRFR analysis, the U.K. is expected to gain the highest market share, followed by Germany and France. Growing need to have an efficient quality assurance at an affordable rate is the key factor for the growth of the market in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an alternative for N-95 masks which can curb the spread of the disease. The Essential Mask Brace is a prime example of this innovation which can be used by low-income groups but has faced a paucity for commoditization owing to overwhelming requests by federal agencies.

Competitive Outlook

Digivante, Applause App Quality, Inc., Crowdsprint, Rainforest, qainfotech.com, Testbirds GmbH, Global App Testing, test IO Inc., Planit Testing, Infosys Limited, QualiTest Group, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Bugcrowd, Crowdsourced Testing SpA, and Synack.com are notable names in the global crowdsourced testing market.

