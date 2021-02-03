Sophistication of Hybrid Technology to Expand Automotive Instrument Cluster Market 2021 | Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2021-2023

Market Synopsis:

Automotive instrument cluster market 2020 has evolved over time and is projected to witness advancements in technology in the coming years. The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global automotive instrument cluster market is supposed to mark decent CAGR over the review period 2017 to 2023. This report offers an observation of the market divergences and presents the foreseeable trends. It studies the market dynamics such as past data, ongoing trends, latest market status, etc.

Increasing demand for automobiles is anticipated to drive the automotive instrument cluster market growth over the next couple of years. The development of the global automotive industry is also projected to influence the market favorably in the foreseeable future. Rising middle-income population in developing regions has led to the increase in demand for passenger cars. This, in turn, is presumed to catalyze the growth pace of the automotive instrument cluster market during the assessment period. In addition, the rising investment by customers in automobile instrument cluster repair is projected to contribute to market development. It has also been assessed that the growth of the aftermarket is presumed to boost awareness about vehicle instrument cluster repair. This, in turn, is anticipated to facilitate the augmentation of the automotive instrument cluster market.

The ongoing trend of the adoption of electric vehicle is supposed to open new growth avenues in the coming years. The shift towards electric vehicles to counter the problems generated by high rate of carbon emissions is supposed to have a favorable influence on the automotive instrument cluster market. Also, rising investments in the integration of advanced technologies are expected to bear a positive impact on the revenue generation of the global market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the segmental analysis of the automotive instrument cluster market covers analog, digital, and hybrid. Among these, the hybrid segment is anticipated to gain much popularity in the upcoming years owing to its ability to integrate both analog and digital systems. It provides both analog and digital information, which is expected to drive the demand in the near future. Other factors supposed to lead the proliferation of the segments are low cost and rising use of electronic devices.

The segments of the automotive instrument cluster market based on vehicle type are – passenger car and commercial vehicle. Among these, the passenger car segment is poised to experience growth at a decent pace over the next couple of years. It is attributable to the rising demand for high-end luxury cars. Rising dispensable income and elevating standards of living are projected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the global automotive instrument cluster market is published in this MRFR report, which presents an assessment of the following regional segments – North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). These regional segments are sub-assessed on the basis of county-level markets. Asia Pacific has a developing automotive industry which is observed to increase its production over years. It is supposed to support the growth of the regional automotive instrument cluster market and facilitate its stand at the forefront position in the global market place. Increasing demand for electric cars in China is also supposed to augment the market in the region over the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Continental AG (Germany), Visteon (U.S), Mentor Graphics (U.S), Delphi (U.S), Bosch (Germany), Qualcomm (U.S), Denso (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Alpine Electronics (Japan), and Innolux (Taiwan) are few of the global participants accounting for key automotive instrument cluster market share.

