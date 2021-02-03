Key Management as a Service Market 2021 Global Opportunities, Size, Share, Key Players and Comprehensive Research Study till 2025

Market Overview

The Global Key Management as a Service Market was valued at USD 363.54 million in 2018; it is estimated to reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 31.22% during the forecast period 2019–2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) has segmented the key management as a service market on the basis of component, application, organization size, vertical, and region.

In this day and age, data has managed to become more important and valuable than wealth. This is true because data is gold. After all, information technology solutions are at an all-time high and are diversifying rapidly to address other unmet needs of the society or fulfill the need in a new manner altogether. The development of key management as a service thus comes at a convenient time when managing sensitive data and login credentials are extremely important. Most of an individual’s information is stored online these days due to the accessibility to the internet and devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Thus in a scenario like this, it becomes vital that the data is safeguarded and kept secure from malicious and unlawful sources who may attempt to exploit sensitive information. Many organizations these days are turning to several cloud service suppliers to resolve different challenges, and the novel risks and additional responsibilities that come with key management as a service.

Key Players

The key management as a service market is expected to be a growing market in the coming years owing to the presence of numerous large players active in the regional market. IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Thales eSecurity (France), Oracle Corporation (US), Equinix, Inc. (US), Alibaba (China), Egnyte (US), Ciphercloud (US), Google (US), Keynexus (US), Sepior ApS (Denmark), Unbound Tech (Israel), and Box (US) are the companies leading the key management as a service market globally.

Segmentation

By component, the key management as a service market has been segmented into solution and services. Among these, currently, the key management solutions segment is dominating the market due to the increasing adoption of key management solutions by enterprises to enhance their IT security and efficiency. Government initiatives supporting digitalization and increasing adoption of cloud services are the factors contributing to the growth of key management solution. Whereas, the service segment comprising professional and managed services, is projected to witness a high growth rate in the coming years. Lack of technical expertise and awareness among the enterprises regarding the key management solutions has propelled the market in favor of key management service providers.

By application, the key management as a service market has been segmented into disk encryption, file encryption, database encryption, communication encryption, and cloud encryption. Among these, currently, the disk encryption application is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand among enterprises to reduce the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive information. Whereas, the cloud encryption segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of cloud platform has propelled the market of cloud encryption.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises segment is currently dominating the market due to the increasing need to safeguard huge volumes of sensitive information present on-premise as well as cloud platforms. Also, the large enterprises have a sufficient amount of budget for the IT spends to enhance their security and efficiency, which further fuels the market for this segment. Whereas, the SMEs is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR owing to rising adoption of cloud-based platforms accelerating the demand for KMaaS.

By vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, government, retail, manufacturing, and aerospace, and defense among others. Among these, BFSI is currently dominating the market due to the high demand for information security. Increasing adoption of digital and cloud technology across BFSI sectors are some of the prime factors driving the adoption of key management as a service among banking and financial institutions. Whereas, healthcare vertical is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has been further segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Norway, Benelux, and Italy. Asia-Pacific has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The Middle East and Africa have been further segmented into Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and South Africa and South America has been classified into Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.

