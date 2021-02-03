Middle East Potassium Feldspars Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2022

Market research future published a cooked research report on Middle East Potassium Feldspars Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022

Market Definition:

Middle East Potassium Feldspars Market is expected to witness steady CAGR of 3.9% between 2016 and 2022.

Potassium feldspars are aluminum silicates abundant minerals group which contains potassium minerals with the linear formula KAlSi3O3. Potassium feldspars are a group of polymorphs, polymorphs being minerals that have the same chemical composition but slightly different crystal structures. Despite their different crystal structures, the potassium feldspars are very similar to one another in appearance such as orthoclase, sanidine and microcline. These species are never found in pure form in nature they always available in mixture form.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Potassium feldspars is widely used in an array of applications such as glass, ceramic & tiles, enamel frits and glazes, abrasives, and others. Increasing in demand of growing glass industry and ceramic & tiles industry will boost the market of potassium feldspars another growing segment in the glass industry is solar glass which is used in the production of solar cells.

Additionally, increasing use of post-consumer glass collected through local government and neighbourhood recycling programs continued to provide additional competition for traditional raw materials, such as feldspar in the manufacture of glass containers.

Nepheline syenite is the major substitute material of potassium feldspars. Feldspar also can be replaced in some of its end uses by electric furnace slag, clays, or talc.

Geographically, Middle East COVID-19 Impact on Potassium Feldspars Market is divided into Turkey, Israel, G.C.C, and rest of Middle East. Among the aforementioned countries, Turkey is the prominent producer of potassium feldspar in Middle East followed by Israel. Feldspar market growth is expected in the Middle East region on account of the booming industries such as glass industries, ceramic industries and the construction sector in the Middle East region. Furthermore, the Middle East automotive sector witnessed considerable growth in the near past, it is further foreseen to grow substantially over the coming years, and with potential use of potassium feldspar in automotive sector along with a growing automotive sector in the Middle East region, it is expected to propel potassium feldspar demand during the forecast period.

Key players of the Middle East high Potassium Feldspars Market are

United Mining Investments Co., (Saudi Arabia)

The QUARTZ Corp (France)

Şişecam Group (Turkey)

Kaolin Industrial Minerals San. And Tic. Inc (Turkey)

POLAT MADEN SANAYI VE TICARET A.S. (Turkey)

IMERYS SERAMIK HAMMADDELERI SAN.VE TIC.A.Ş. (Turkey)

KALEMADEN ENDUSTRIYEL HAMMADDELER SAN.VE TIC.A.S. (Turkey)

GENSA KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET A.S. (Turkey)

Study Objectives of Potassium Feldspars Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Middle East Potassium Feldspars Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide country level market analysis and future outlook for Middle East region

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Intended Audience

Potassium Feldspars manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Potassium Feldspars

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

