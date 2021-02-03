Global Micro-Mobility Market Report 2021 | COVID-19 Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Industry Segments, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Market Synopsis

Micro mobility is one of the best modes of transportation in the present era and is very common in big cities and towns. Due to the increase in fuel prices, the automotive sector is getting saturated, and micro-mobility is gaining demands. Micro-mobility is used to avoid road congestions and parking hassles. Moreover, the micro-mobility ideology is reducing the emissions, and it is highly in demand, mostly in the regions of China & the US.

Micro mobility is one of the essential needs of the hour with the growing demand for short transportation needs. This travel mode is essential today for both commercials as well as individuals, as it is a sustainable and eco-friendly travel mode. This is considered one of the best transportation alternatives using which the cars and other motor vehicles can eventually be replaced. Some of the self-charging scooters or cycles are examples of micro-mobility vehicles that are taking the transportation market by storm.

The report focuses on the overall market growth of the Global Micro mobility industry. Not only that, but it also highlights the market segmentation on different aspects. It also focuses on the regional classification of the global micro-mobility market. The global micro-mobility industry’s market size was large in the previous forecast period and is expected to grow up to $160 billion by the end of the year 2025. Moreover, the growth percentage or CAGR is expected to be at 13% for the forecast period until 2025.

MRFR profiled key players in Micro-Mobility Market. They are:

EV RIDER LLC (US), Golden Technologies (US), Merits Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Yellow Scooters (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Motivate (Lyft) (US), Pride Mobility Products Corp. (US), Bird Rides, Inc. (US), Lime Scooter (US), Micro Mobility Systems AG (Switzerland), ofo Inc. (China) and Mobike (China) to name a few.

Market Segmentation

Based on the weight capacity segmentation, the Global micro-mobility market is segmented into weight capacity aspects. The market is growing based on these factors. 100kg is the largest market, 100-250kg is the parallelly growing market, above 250kg is the market that is currently taking place.

Based on the travel range segmentation, the Global micro-mobility market is segmented based on the travel range. The vehicles with a travel range of 20 km have the highest market, 20-40km is in a growing phase and has substantial market demand, above 40km range is now imposing on the technology advances of micro-mobility systems.

Based on the type segmentation, the Global micro-mobility market is classified into different types, such as 2-wheeler and 3-wheelers. Out of this, the 2-wheeler market is the highest in demand.

Based on the application segmentation, the Global micro-mobility market is used widely for residential and commercial applications.

Regional Classification

Based on the regional classification, the global micro-mobility market is spread widely across various regions of the world, including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and others. Out of these regions, North America is one of the highest growing regions with the most demand for this transportation medium. The key players are also contributing their efforts to make this industry thrive.

Industry News

The major companies are now targeting to take this micro-mobility market to every nook and corner of the world to promote eco-friendly transportation modes. This will not only save the environment but will also reduce the overall fuel consumption across the world.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2025?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

