Global Rotogravure Printing Inks Market By Business Analysis, Industry Types, Demand, Capacity, Applications, Services, Innovations and Forecast 2023

Market Segmentation:

The Global Rotogravure Printing Inks Market is segregated into the resin type, technology, and application. On the basis of the resin type, the market is segmented into nitrocellulose, polyamide, polyurethane, and acrylic segments. On the basis of the technology, the market is classified into solvent-based, and water-based segments. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into packaging, publication, product & promotion, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players functioning in the Global Rotogravure Printing Inks Market are Flint Group (Luxembourg), DIC CORPORATION (Japan), Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg.Co., Ltd. (Japan), SAKATA INX CORPORATION (Japan), T & K TOKA Corporation (Japan), Tokyo Printing Ink MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co KGaA (Germany), MHM Holding GmbH (Germany), and Wikoff Color Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Market Scenario:

The nitrocellulose is the leading resin type in the market on account of its growing consumption for labels, plastic bags, and invoice. It imparts aesthetic appearance and glossy finish to the final product.

Solvent-based segment is widely used technology in the packaging sector due to its fast evaporation rate and ease of application in the sector.

The packaging is one of the leading applications used in the market and is anticipated to observe a higher CAGR due to extensive use of printing inks in magazines, catalogs, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Rotogravure Printing Inks Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major portion of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to rising demand for nitrocellulose and polyamide resins in various applications. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major players in this region. The North American region is estimated to witness a higher growth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico owing to the increasing demand for printing inks in publication, product & promotion segments. The enactment of new rules and regulations set by the European Union has driven the manufacturers to use eco-friendly products in directories, catalogs, and others. Moreover, it is projected that the advancing research & development of rotogravure printing inks in the market has propelled this region to witness a good growth in Germany, the U.K, and Italy.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to observe a significant growth due to an increased consumption of nitrocellulose and polyamide resins in wallpaper, laminates, and others. Additionally, the growing demand for eco-friendly products in the packaging, publication and other segments is projected to boost the market in the Latin American region over the review period 2017-2023.

