Weatherproof Camera Market Growth Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Sales Revenue,COVID 19 Analysis, Business Strategy, Future Prospects and Industry Outlook 2023

As cameras are being increasingly utilized for security purposes of building exteriors they are also being made weatherproof to be able to withstand against the elements. Market Research Future which focuses on market reports connected to the information and communication technology sector among others lately made available a report on this industry. The sector for weatherproof cameras is estimated to grow at approximately USD 9 Billion by the year 2023 while expanding at 7 per cent CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Increased need for surveillance has prompted development and growth for waterproof cameras in recent years. The increase in the number of facilities that are large in size has necessitated the need for increased surveillance. This is one of the primary reason for the development and increased awareness levels that has been directed towards this sector. High adoption rates especially in the forecast period will be an important factor for the development of the market.

Industry Segments

The weatherproof camera industry is divided into the category of range, product and application.

By Product: Dome, IR Bullet, High speed cameras and others

By Range: more than 100 feet, 50 feet and 100 feet

By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Others

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional study of the weatherproof camera segment includes region such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The North American sector is one of the foremost player in the market for weatherproof camera due to main camera makers present in the region. The rise of HD analog products has been engaging for a new, lower-end segment. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have the most rapid development in the industry owing to the rising presence of weatherproof camera manufacturers and growing infrastructure growth.

Global Competitive Analysis

The products that are being focused on to large extent to keep up with the vigorous pace of technological discoveries have led to widespread changes. This particular trend has increased the tendency for diversification in the sector which has indirectly enabled the players to use the beneficial state of dealings obtainable in this market. The utilization of these opportunities by contenders, who are trying to grow their industry dominance by intensive development which can inspire the growth of this business sector. The firms are also moreover trying to create and capture economic worth together in a proper manner. This has elevated the potential for the approaching growth period considerably. This situation also has also established to be productive for businesses so they can fix goals that can keep up their enterprise’s viable liquidity to take effective decisions in terms of strategy designing and execution.

The noteworthy contenders in the market for weatherproof camera are Arlo Corporation (U.S.), Vicon Motion Systems (U.K.), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Shenzhen Heshi Technologies Co.Ltd (China) and Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 Tend’s new Lynx Pro Security Camera which is also a weatherproof security camera records and stores up to three days’ worth of content even in the lack of power for a truly reliable wireless surveillance system. The camera’s built-in battery backup and local storage abilities which come along with the new Lynx Pro also enables uninterrupted monitoring of either the exterior or interior of any home. The cameras will not be impacted by internet or the power suddenly going down as once these services return, the camera will upload all local data to the cloud, thereby minimizing data loss.

Mar 2018 Reolink’s main mobile security camera Reolink Go which is 3G/4G LTE-supported is strengthening its position as an important supplier of camera solutions and home security products. The new model Reolink Go, is a 100 per cent wire-free mobile HD security camera which functions on a nationwide 3G and 4G LTE wireless network delivered by wireless network service suppliers.

