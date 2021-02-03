Marketing Cloud Platform Market Primary and Secondary Research and Forecast 2023 with Focus on Industry Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Segmentation

Market Highlights

Marketing cloud platform can be used for journey builder, audience builder, personalization builder, content builder, analytics builder and marketing cloud connect. Organization use journey builder across email, mobile, social, advertising, and web. In addition, it provides a seamless customer experience across marketing, sales, and service. Audience builder refers to, build a single view of each customer by adding data from any source with healthy contact management.

The key drivers of marketing cloud platform include increasing adoption of analytics in marketing cloud platform, emergence of mobile marketing platform and growing popularity of location-based marketing. North America accounts for highest market share in marketing cloud platform market due to the timely adoption of cloud-based networks. The early adoption of BYOD is helping the North American market produce highest revenue. The growing IT management complexity combined with the capability to deploy new applications are the primary drivers for cloud marketing platform adoption in this region.

Market Segmentation:

By platform, the global marketing cloud platform is segmented into cloud based, SaaS based, B2B cloud, and, CRM.

By solution, the marketing cloud platform market has been segmented into integrated solution, and, digital marketing solution.

By end-user, the global marketing cloud platform market is segmented into life science, financial services, media & entertainment, technology, travel, and, retail.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global marketing cloud platform has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the global leader in marketing cloud platform market and will continue its dominance over the review period. The region is a pioneer in developing as well as adopting technologies. Furthermore, the consolidation of key players in the region will catalyze the market proliferation. Other factors favoring the growth of the North America market include embracement of mobile marketing, innovation in marketing cloud platforms, etc.

Europe will also exhibit growth during the projection period due to accelerated adoption of the technology across different industry verticals. Asia Pacific is an emerging marketing cloud platform market due to the widespread penetration of Smartphone and developing IT infrastructure in the region. The Rest of the World market will demonstrate a sluggish growth owing to the limited technological penetration in most of the regions. However, Middle East market will hold immense potential for growth throughout the projection period.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players profiled by MRFR in its latest report for drawing an actionable insight into the market include Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Salesforce.Com (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Cision Ab (Sweden), Hatchbuck (U.S.), Hubspot (U.S.), Etrigue Corporation (U.S.), Infusionsoft (U.S.), and, Leadsquared (India) among others. The market players focus on technology innovation to keep themselves ahead of the curve. Other strategies devised by the players of the marketing cloud platform market for gaining prominence include acquisitions & mergers, expansion of product portfolios, post-deployment services, etc.

Industry Developments:

In August 2018, Indian online fashion retail giant Myntra has partnered with WebEngage for employing its marketing cloud platform to power its user engagement strategy.

