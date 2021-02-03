Custom Antibody Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Custom Antibody Market: By Service (Antibody Development), By Source (Mice, Others), By Research Area (Oncology, Neurobiology), By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies), By End Users (Biotechnology Companies) — Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:

The Global Custom Antibody Market is expected to register a growth of significant CAGR 9.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The custom antibody provides high specificity and selectivity, these are easy to produce as compared to other antibodies and are hence the preferred choice in all types of research studies. Rising geriatric population, growing R&D investment and number of drugs in the pipeline are further anticipated to fuel the market growth. Growth in this segment is mostly driven by the need for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility and producing high-quality therapeutics.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Custom Antibody Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genscript, Abcam PLC, Merck Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biolegend, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Promab Biotechnologies, Inc., Proteogenix, Innovagen Ab.

Segmentation:

The Global Custom Antibody Market has been segmented on the basis of service, source, type, research area and end users.On the basis of service, the market has been classified as antibody development, antibody production & purification, antibody fragmentation & labeling. The antibody development is segmented in to antibody characterization, antigen preparation, immunization & hybridoma production. On the basis of source, the market has been classified as mice, rabbits, human beings and others. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, others. On the basis of research area, the market has been classified as oncology, infectious diseases, immunology, neurobiology, stem cells, cardiovascular diseases, other research areas. On the basis of end users, the market has been classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is projected to lead the custom antibody market in the forecast period. Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. Also, growing investments in the progress of structure-based drug designs, growing focus on developing antibody-based therapeutics, rising research in the fields of genomics field, increasing demand for good quality research tools for data reproducibility and the existence of a huge number of global players in this region.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising patient population, changing lifestyle, and growing elderly population. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow. According to the Parkinson’s news today, the frequency of Parkinson’s disease in the U.K. is about 1 in 500 people, with a total of about 127,000 people living with the disease. According to Capra Science, a European company specialized in custom antibody production, llama-derived nanobodies might find therapeutic application in Parkinson’s disease.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the global custom antibody in 2018. It is expected to witness profitable growth over the forecast period due to the existence of favorable healthcare schemes drafted by government agencies and growing research activities in the field of mAb-based therapeutics. Awareness programs and quality assurance of diagnostic procedures have added importance in the developing economies of Korea, Taiwan, China, Sri Lanka and India since the last few years.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

