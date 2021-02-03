Endometrial Cancer Market Profile, Growth Impact and Demand by Regions

Endometrial cancer, also known as uterine cancer, is defined as an abnormal growth of endometrium cells in the uterus. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global endometrial cancer market that estimates robust growth for this market between 2018 and 2023. The key factors driving this market are changes in sedentary lifestyle, growing consumption of unhealthy diet, growing obesity among women, increase in menopausal hormone therapy, increasing occurrence of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), increasing prevalence of breast or ovarian tumor, rising prevalence of endometrial cancer, and various socioeconomic factors.

The global endometrial cancer market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, end users, treatment, and lastly region. On the basis of diagnosis, this market has been segmented on the basis of dilation & curettage (D&C), diagnostic laparoscopy, endometrial biopsy, pelvic examination, and transvaginal ultrasound. Based on end users, the market has been segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, feminist health centers, gynecology centers, and hospitals & clinics.

The treatment-based segmentation of this market covers chemotherapy, hormone therapy, hysterectomy techniques, radiation, and palliative care. Chemotherapy has been further segmented into carboplatin, cisplatin, doxorubicin, and paclitaxel. Hormone therapy has been segmented into aromatase inhibitors, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonists, progestins, and tamoxifen. The further segmentation of hysterectomy techniques comprises of open abdominal hysterectomy, robotic hysterectomy, total laparoscopic hysterectomy, and total vaginal hysterectomy. The radiation has been sub-segmented into external radiation and internal radiation (brachytherapy).

The regional segmentation of the global endometrial cancer market has been segmented into The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas currently hold the largest market share, and during the forecast period, they are expected to retain their spot. This region is experiencing a growing number of endometrial patients who are spending much on diagnostic and treatment. Due to a well-structured healthcare system and extensive research units, the market is strong in this region. In the Americas, North America is a bigger market than South America because, in North America, more advanced medical facilities and population with higher per capita income are available. The biggest country based markets in this region are the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

Currently, Europe is the second largest market. Robust healthcare sector and advanced technologies are the driving factors for the European market. Due to reasons same as The Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. Some key players in this market-based in Europe are based in strong economies like the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Netherlands, and France. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific can also witness significant growth in the market. In this region, the market is driven by rising incidence of cervical cancer in countries such as India and China. MEA market is small due to lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, political instability, poor healthcare, and healthcare not considered a priority by most governments.

Endometrial Cancer Market Analyzed Top Key Players

The key players in the global endometrial cancer market include Bayer AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (USA), Celgene Corporation (USA), Conceptus Inc. (USA), CooperSurgical Inc. (USA), General Electric Company (USA), Hologic Inc. (USA), Johnson & Johnson (USA), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Pfizer Inc. (USA), LiNA Medical USA (USA), and LUPIN (India).

