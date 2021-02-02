Renal Denervation Market 2021 Global Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Global Renal Denervation Market Research Report: by Product (Symplicity, Vessix (V2), EnligHTN, Paradise, Iberis, Others), by Technology (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Micro-infusion, and Others), by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Region – Forecast To 2023

Renal Denervation Market Overview:

The Global Renal Denervation Market is expected to rise at a solid CAGR of 40.4% over the 2018-2023 forecast period, according to a new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market’s value is expected to rise from USD 200 million in 2017 to USD 2,850 million in 2023.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6712

The global renal denervation market is expected to be driven mainly by the rising prevalence of hypertension around the world. Hypertension has been one of the main beneficiaries of the modern lifestyles and dietary patterns, and has grown in prevalence steadily over the last decade and more. This trend is likely to be followed over the coming years as more countries experience the negative effects of rapid urbanization and wide-scale industrialization on the health of the population. Hypertension is likely to be one of the diseases on the rise in developing countries that are pursuing large-scale urbanization and industrialization, leading to favorable growth prospects for the renal denervation market in emerging economies such as China and India.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global renal denervation market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, ReCor Medical, St. Jude Medical, Cardiosonic, Cordis, Kona Medical, Sound Intervention, and Terumo.

Segmentation:

The global renal denervation market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end use.

By product, the renal denervation market is segmented into Symplicity, Vessix (V2), EnligHTN, Paradise, Iberis, and others. Symplicity holds the largest market share in the renal denervation market at present and is likely to remain a leading contributor over the forecast period. However, Paradise is likely to be the fastest growing product segment in the renal denervation market over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global renal denervation market is divided into radiofrequency, ultrasound, micro-infusion, and others. Radiofrequency is likely to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, eclipsing ultrasound, the largest market segment at present, in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the renal denervation market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals are the largest segment in the global renal denervation market, while ambulatory surgical centers are expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global renal denervation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world.

Europe is likely to dominate the global renal denervation market over the forecast period due to the strong research infrastructure in the region and the increasing development of progressively more advanced renal denervation devices. The increasing prevalence of drug-resistant hypertension in Europe is further likely to drive research in the renal denervation market, ensuring Europe’s dominance in the renal denervation market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major regional market for renal denervation over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of hypertension and the steady improvement in healthcare infrastructure. This is likely to ensure widespread availability of renal denervation devices as well as increasing research into product development to produce more advanced renal denervation devices over the forecast period.

The renal denervation market is hamstrung by challenging government regulations in regions such as the U.S. Medtronic recently announced the launch of a new placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial in an effort to get regulatory approval in the U.S., a major commercial market for high blood pressure remedies.

For More Reports at

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/12/animal-health-market-sales-insights-business-overview-future-growth-applications-covid-19-impact-and-segmental-analysis-by-2023.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/12/medical-billing-market-sales-insights-latest-trends-share-value-covid-19-impact-and-size-estimation-by-2023.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/worldwide-nucleic-acid-based-therapeutics-market-2020-2020-global-industry-segmentation-by-applications-and-geography-trends-size-estimation-growth-opportunity-and-share-forecasts.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/dna-sequencing-2020-market-worldwide-overview-by-top-vendors-demand-technology-trends-regional-outlook-statistics-data-outlook-and-future-estimations.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market-size-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-7-54-by-2023-future-growth-latest-trends-and-global-industry-overview.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/digital-wound-measurement-devices-market-size-2020-global-analysis-industry-share-growth-covid-19-impact-analysis-company-profile-merger-outlook-cagr-status.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/09/global-narcolepsy-market-2020-is-poised-to-grow-at-an-impressive-cagr-of-8-2-during-the-forecast-period.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/09/cerebral-palsy-market-analysis-2020-industry-size-share-covid-19-impact-analysis-key-company-growth-merger-revenue-cagr-status-upcoming-trends.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/platelet-agitator-market-size-estimation-trends-analysis-future-growth-share-value-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-industry-insights-by-2027.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/structural-heart-devices-market-size-estimation-regional-outlook-leading-players-covid-19-impact-emerging-trends-and-global-industry-analysis-by-2023.html

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR) enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/