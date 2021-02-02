Crash Barrier Systems Market: 2021 Industry Size, Share, Segments, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, Top Leading Players, Compatitive Analysis and Forecast Research

Market Synopsis:

As per the assessment published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Crash Barrier Systems Market is poised to strike a steady CAGR during the forecast period 2016 to 2021. The expansion of the market is supported by the growth of the two major industries – construction and automotive. Both the industries have been witnessing substantial revenue generation and are likely to exhibit the same trend in the years to come.

The red flags raised by the alarming rate of road accidents are expected to propel the expansion of the crash barrier systems market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.25 million people lose their lives in road accidents every year. It further indicates that on average 3,287 people are dying every day in these accidents. In addition, 20-50 million people are either severely injured or disabled every year. It has gained the attention of the governments who are investing in the deployment of the effective crash barrier systems for ensuring road safety.

The focus on infrastructural development and expansion of road networks is prognosticated to drive the proliferation of the crash barrier systems market globally over the next couple of years. Furthermore, the increase in the road traffic coupled with the growth of the transportation industry is anticipated to favor the expansion of the crash barrier systems market in the foreseeable future.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global crash barrier systems market has been segmented into movable barriers and immovable barriers.

By technology, the crash barrier systems market has been segmented into rigid (pre-cast and concrete barriers), semi-rigid (box beam barriers) and flexible (chain and cable barriers).

By device, the global crash barrier systems market is segmented into water & sand –filled plastic barrels, crash cushions, gating & non gating end treatment, GEAT (Guardrails Energy Absorbent Terminals), and others.

On the basis of application, the crash barrier systems market has been segmented into median barriers, roadside barriers, work-zone barriers, bridge barriers, and others (pedestrian footpaths and hilly terrain barriers).

Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the global crash barrier systems market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Among these, Asia Pacific has secured the forefront position in the global marketplace. The presence of fast-developing nations in the region is leading to the expansion of the crash barrier systems market in the region. The rising investments in infrastructural projects for roadways expansion are leading the expansion of the market in the region. Investments are presumed to flow towards the country-level markets of China and India. It has been prognosticated to revolutionize the future trajectory of the crash barrier systems market across the review period.

North America is an important growth pocket and is forecasted to proliferate over the next few years. Meanwhile, Europe and RoW are also poised to exhibit steady growth in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Nucor Corporation, Delta Scientific Corporation, Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd, Bekaert SA, Transpo Industries Inc., Gibraltar, Arbus Ltd, Tata Steel Limited, FutureNet Group, Trinity Industries Inc., Lindsay Corporation, FutureNet Group Inc., Automatic Systems SA, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, Valmont Industries Inc., A-Safe Ltd, and Barrier1 Systems Inc.

