Data Virtualization Market Demand, Industry Size, Top Players, Opportunities, Sales, Revenue and Regional Forecast To 2023

Data Virtualization Market, By Type (Type 1 Hypervisor, Type 2 Hypervisor, Host Machine, Guest Machine), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare) – Global Forecast 2023

Market Overview

The global data virtualization market could reach approx. value of USD 10 Billion by 2023, estimates Market Research Future (MRFR). It adds that the market is expected to garner a healthy CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3207

Key Drivers and Primary Barriers

In the constantly evolving world of technology, data centre virtualization market can expect to see robust growth prospects during the review period. With the aim of reducing hardware dependency, the adoption rate of data centre virtualization applications has risen significantly in recent years.

Factors including need to bring down operational costs and enhance business agility of enterprises work in favor of the data centre virtualization market. The demand for unified and centralized management of data centres along with surge in data centre complexities also drives the market growth.

Furthermore, easy backup of data, as well as reduction in heat generation from the server, boosts the market demand to a great extent. Faster redeployment is another factor that helps augment product demand in the market.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide data centre virtualization market has been categorized depending on the type, organization size and vertical.

The type segment includes type 1 hypervisor, type 2 hypervisor, guest machine, paravirtualization tools, and host machine. Guest machine is a type of virtual machine which is kept on top of the hypervisor, which can be either an operating system or a virtual appliance. It enables intelligent sharing of resources, in addition to running on top of the physical host. These appealing properties have resulted in its strong demand across the globe.

The organization size-wise segments covered in the report are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

With respect to vertical, the market is considered for BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, government, and others. The IT & telecommunication sector is quite dependent on data centres when it comes to efficient running of business operations. The smooth operation of data centres holds utmost importance to these companies since this factor has a significant effect on their operational expenditure and also impacts the overall financial position of the company. Therefore, the high adoption of data centre virtualization in the IT & Telecommunication sector is generally noted all over the world.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the key markets for data centre virtualization.

APAC has the highest chances of growing at the fastest rate in the global data centre virtualization market, note the data experts at MRFR. The data centre virtualization market in the region is anticipated to have significant growth during the review period as a result of soaring demand for advanced technologies, especially in developing countries like India, Japan, and China.

North America is currently the leading market for data centre virtualization and is expected to hold the top position in the review period as well. The region is witnessing fast-paced expansion and is quickly adopting cloud services. Therefore, the cloud service providers in the region are focusing on infrastructural expansion with the adoption of virtualization services.

Europe is making somewhat similar strides as North America, with countries like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (U.K.) at the vanguard of the market growth. The regional market benefits largely from the presence of advanced infrastructure combined with the rising adoption of advanced technology. The small and medium enterprises in the region are responsible for the larger share of market revenue, with the industrial market expected to gain massive traction in the coming years.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

Read More:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-mapping-market-business-trends-covid—19-impact-analysis-industry-profit-growth-regional-study-global-segments-top-key-leaders-and-emerging-technologies-2021-01-11

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edge-computing-market-global-trends-covid—19-outbreak-industry-segments-top-key-players-drivers-and-regional-study-2021-01-11

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/security-operation-center-market-company-profiles-business-trends-covid—19-outbreak-industry-profit-growth-global-segments-landscape-and-demand-2021-01-11

https://thedailychronicle.in/