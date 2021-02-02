Automotive Windshield Washer Market Driving Factors | Current Analysis | Estimated Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

Global Automotive Windshield Washer Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.3 Billion by 2025, with a 3.72% CAGR during the forecast period.

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Automotive windshield washers have registered a significant growth in adoption rates over the past few years in developing nations, such as China, the US, Germany, and India, owing to the rising automotive production and growing automotive aftermarket. The growth of the global automotive windshield washer market is driven by factors such as the increase in automotive sales across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing global pollution levels have also increased the demand for windscreen washers in the global market due to the increasing amount of particulate matter in the environment.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key industry participants of the global automotive windshield washer market are 3M (US), Total (France), Soft99 corporation (Japan), Recochem Inc. (Canada), Prestone Products Corporation (US), ITW Global Brands (US), Qwix Mix (US), Sonax GmbH (Germany), ACDelco (US), Japan Chemical Industries (Japan), and Guangzhou Botny Chemical Co., Ltd. (China). The global automotive windshield washer market is characterized by the presence of many local, regional, and global vendors. The market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. These market players are adopting growth strategies such as product developments and acquisitions to gain more market share. High competition, technological advancements, and integrated solutions by market players are the key factors that facilitate market growth. Vendors compete based on cost, product quality, and reliability. Players need to offer cost-effective and superior technology to succeed in the competitive market.

Recochem Inc. launched a new Rain-X ClearView Windshield Washer Fluid to remove ice, bug splatter, and road grime from vehicle windshields. This development helped the company develop a new and improved product that can be used in winter.

ITW Global Brands launched the new Rain-X Silicone AdvantEdge Wiper Blade based on the advanced spring beam technology that allows the wiper to hug the curvature of the windshield for a smooth and quiet wiping of washer fluid. This development helped the company expand its product portfolio in the global market.

Prestone Products Corporation developed De-Icer Windshield Washer Fluid that ensures the windshield of the vehicle stays clear while driving in hazardous environments. It helps remove light ice/frost and protects windshields from deep freezing.

Segmental Analysis

Global Market for automotive windshield washers is segmented based on fluid type, vehicle type, and region. By fluid type, the global market is divided into anti-freeze, water-repellent, bug-repellent, and others. The anti-freeze segment is expected to register considerable share over the projected timeframe. Anti-freeze washer fluids contain ethylene glycol and improve visibility in cold and stormy weather by cleaning the windshield and melting ice with the help of the windshield wipers.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive windshield washer market is segmented into passenger cars, LCV, and HCV. The passenger car segment is expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period. By application, the global automotive windshield washer market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment will account for a substantial market share over the study period. Additionally, the increase in the presence of distributors, retailers, and online channel partners around the globe is expected to increase the scope for automotive parts sales. Thus, these factors help create opportunities for aftermarket players to cater to the growing needs of the automotive industry across the globe.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global automotive windshield washer market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant market share in 2019. The economy of Asia-Pacific has grown substantially in the last decade due to rapid industrialization. This factor has notably increased the use of automobiles for different purposes in the region due to the rising per capita income among individuals. Furthermore, due to the rapid industrialization in the region, large trucks are used to haul products to neighboring countries and ports. Windshield washers are extremely helpful during long hauls as they reduce the downtime for drivers on the road. These factors are likely to boost the demand for windshield washers in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

In 2019, Europe held the second-largest share of the automotive windshield washer market. The use of automobiles in the region has been growing steadily due to the rising per capita disposable income among individuals. The use of windshield washers is expected to continue growing during this period as consumers are likely to refrain from visiting car washes due to the costly and time-consuming process. Thus, car owners are expected to stock up on windshield washers to keep their windscreen clean during their drives. Furthermore, car windscreens tend to get dirty regularly due to dirt and other contaminant particles on the road.

