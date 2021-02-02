Automotive Windshield Market Latest Analysis Report, Post Covid Growth Projection, High CAGR to 2023

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals different factors that can impel the expansion of the global automotive windshield market 2020. The increase in need for automotive windshields by people can cause the expansion of the market in the years at a high pace. Detailed assessment of the impact of COVID 19 on automotive windshield market is explained in the report. The automotive windshield market can generate high revenue across the analysis period. Automotive windshield is a crucial component of vehicles. Hence, the presence of major vehicle manufacturers across different regions can impel the expansion of the market through the study period. The booming automotive industry can support the expansion of the automobile windshield market in the study period. As per MRFR analysis, the automotive windshield market is expected to thrive at 7.4% CAGR during the analysis period. The increase in the adoption of effective technologies can impel the expansion of the market through the analysis period.

The focus on increasing efficiency and the presence of disruptive technological advancement can add to the momentum of the automotive windshield market through the analysis period. The increase in the number of producers and consumers of automotive windshield can bolster the expansion of the market. The availability of features such as comfort, safety, and convenience across industries can promote the expansion of the automotive windshield market. Increase in research and development to introduce economical innovations can spur the expansion of the automotive windshield market through the analysis period. Increase in demand for passenger vehicles, rise in urban population, and surge in environment concerns are other factors that can impel the rise of the automotive windshield market. The automotive windshield global market value can exceed USD 14,270 million by 2023.

Segment Study

The segment assessment of the automotive windshield market is done by glass type, end market, and vehicle type.

The glass type based segments of the automotive windshield market are laminated and tempered. The tempered glass type segment is expected to rise at the highest pace across the review period. The increase in the demand for tempered glass due to its superior properties can promote the expansion of the regional market. The high degree of safety of tempered glass can support the expansion of the market in the years to come.

The vehicle type based segments of the automotive windshield market are light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment can thrive in the years to come, following light commercial vehicles segment.

The end market based segments of the automotive windshield market aftermarket and OEMs. The OEM segment can stir up substantial revenue in the years ahead.

Regional Study

The automotive windshield global market trends are studied across EU, North America, APAC, and the Rest of the world. The increase in the installation of automotive windshield in luxurious vehicle can support the expansion of the automotive windshield market in North America, across the analysis period. The exponential rise of the automotive windshield market in Europe can be attribute to the booming OEM sector in the region. APAC automotive windshield market rise can be due to increase in high number of automakers in the region.

Key Players

Xinyi Glass (China), Asahi Glass (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Vitro (Mexico), Fuyao Glass Industry (China), Guardian Industries (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Shenzhen Benson Automobile (China), Dura Automotive (U.S.), Sisecam Group (Turkey), and PPG Industries (U.S.) among others are some reputed names in the automotive windshield market as listed by MRFR.

