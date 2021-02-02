Brushless DC Motors Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Global Key Vendors, Segmentation, Applications, Sales Revenue, Development Strategy, Growth Potential, Analysis and Business Distribution

Market Highlights

Brushless DC motors, also known as electronically commutated motors, are synchronous motors which are powered by a DC electric source. The working of brushless DC motors is based on the simple force interaction between the permanent magnet and the electromagnet. Unlike a brushed DC motor, the commutation of the BLDC motor is controlled electronically. The major advantages of the BLDC motor are reliability and efficiency, longer life, reduced friction, elimination of sparks from commutator, and faster rate of voltage and current.

On the basis of speed, the market is segmented as inner and outer rotor. Inner rotor subsegment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period as these motors are widely used in the applications where faster acceleration and deceleration of speed and position, high starting torque, and reversible action is required. Moreover, it also enables smooth operation at high speed.

The global brushless DC motors market is expected to grow at ~9.50% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for brushless DC motors.

Region wise, in 2017, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global brushless DC motors market. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific would be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and automotive products in China, India, and Japan.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Brushless Dc Motors Market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key market players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the brushless DC motors market by its type, speed, end-use, and region.

By Type

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

By Speed

Less than 500 rpm

501-2,000 rpm

2,000-10,000 rpm

Above 10,000 rpm

By End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players

The key players of global brushless DC motors market are Allied Motion Inc. (the US), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), WEG (Brazil), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Arc Systems (the US), Anaheim Automation, Inc. (the US), Bühler Motor GmbH (Germany), Electrocraft Inc. (the US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (the US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (the US), Siemens (Germany), and GE (the US).

