Pumps Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Share, Size, Trends, Industry Growth and Segment Forecasts To 2023

Pumps are basically classified into two categories, namely, positive displacement and dynamic pumps. Positive displacement pumps are further classified intro two types, namely, reciprocating and rotary. Dynamic pumps are of two type, namely, centrifugal and special effect pumps. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport liquid with large volume and substantial pressure head and are largely utilized for water, wastewater, and industrial liquid transportation in the power, steel, and domestic sectors.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented as oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, chemicals, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others. Water & wastewater segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Water & wastewater segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to rising investment in waste water industry across the globe. The awareness level of water reuse has increased due to the decreasing level of groundwater globally. Industrial sector consumes a large volume of water, and due to depleting reserves of groundwater, the reuse of water has become essential.

The global Pumps market is expected to grow at ~ 4.70% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market for pumps.

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global Pumps market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment infrastructure development. Moreover, the increased demand from the water and wastewater sector, moderate demand from constructions sector, rising urbanization, and supportive government plans are expected to drive the market for pumps in Asia Pacific region.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pumps market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Pumps market by its type, end-user, and by region.

By Type

Positive Displacement

Reciprocating

Rotary

Dynamic

Centriugal

Special Effect

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Power Generation

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players

The key players of the global pumps market are Grundfos (Denmark), Sulzer (Switzerland), Flowserve (US), ITT Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland), The Weir Group (UK), Ebara Corp (Japan), KSB (Germany), Schlumberger (US), Nikkiso Co Ltd (Japan), Wilo AG (Germany), and Roper Industries (US), among others.

