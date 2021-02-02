Connected IoT Devices Market Size, Growth, Share, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Connected IoT Devices Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview

The global connected IoT devices market is expected to exhibit a strong 19% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global connected IoT devices market is expected to garner a solid growth rate in the coming years due to the growing demand for the implementation of IoT technology in a number of industrial end use channels. The global connected IoT devices market is likely to be a vital market for ensuring steady progression of the global economy, as IoT devices and technology are likely to be used in an increasing number of end-use industries over the forecast period.

The report presents a detailed historical report on the global Connected IoT Devices Market, further using the historical data to make qualified, reliable projections about how the market is likely to grow over the forecast period. Leading players in the global connected IoT devices market and their key competitive strategies are also profiled in the report in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the competitive landscape in the market.

The growing demand for IoT technology in manufacturing, smart homes, telehealth, and other end-use applications is likely to be the major driver for the global connected IoT devices market over the forecast period. Smart homes are likely to be increasingly popular over the forecast period, as users around the world become more aware of the various advantages of smart home technology and opt to incorporate the same into their residential architecture. Governments are also supporting the growth of the smart homes market due to the significant reduce in power expenditure that could be achieved by widespread adoption of smart home technology. Industrial IoT is also likely to be a major revenue generator for the global connected IoT devices market over the forecast period, as the manufacturing sector is increasingly making use of IoT technology to keep track of disparate processes.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global connected IoT devices market are Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Aeris Communication, Inc. (U.S.), Amplia Soluciones (Spain), Cumulocity GmbH (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), PTC Incorporation (U.S.), Smith Micro Software, Inc. (U.S.), Telit Communications PLC (Italy), Wind River Systems (U.S.), Xively (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Motorola Inc. (U.S.), Nokia Solutions Network (Finland), LG Corporation (South Korea), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation

The global connected IoT devices market is segmented by component, deployment, application, and region.

Based on the component, the connected IoT devices market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further classified as data management, remote monitoring, real-time streaming analytics, security solutions, and network bandwidth management. The services segment is further sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is further classified as consulting services, integration services, and support and maintenance.

Based on the deployment, the global connected IoT devices market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into smart homes, smart manufacturing, smart utilities, smart retail, connected health, connected logistics, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest regional market for connected IoT devices due to the widespread awareness about IoT technology and increasing government support for the installation of smart home and smart manufacturing technological products that help cut down on power and fuel expenses. Europe is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global connected IoT devices market over the forecast period, as the market is on the cusp of major breakthroughs in leading economies in the region such as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK.

