Insomnia Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2017 to 2023

The global insomnia market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

According to a study published in 2017, it is found that prevalence of insomnia in China was around 15.0% which is lower than the other countries such as 27.1% in USA, 37.2% in France and Italy, 50.5% in Poland, 17.3% in Singapore, and 15.3% in Japan.

Notably, rising stressful work condition is the key factor driving the insomnia market. In recent years various companies have introduced various innovative drugs for insomnia in the market. Other factors such as, rising incidence of insomnia, huge funding for research & development, technological advancements, rising demand for OTC drugs, and rising approval from regulatory bodies are also fuelling the market growth.

Despite these drivers, stringent reimbursement policies, and presence of fake drugs are expected to decline the market growth.

Global Insomnia Market – Competitive Analysis

The global insomnia treatment market is currently dominated by few players.

Merck & Co., Inc. is one of them by holding a strong share in the market. The company’s stronghold is largely attributed to its innovative and sustainable products. On August 14, 2014 Merck received FDA approval for its insomnia drug i.e. Belsomra (suvorexant). The FDA has approved this drug in four different strengths i.e. 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 20 mg.

