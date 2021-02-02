Breathing Disorders Treatment Market: Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast 2023

BD, Carestream Health, COSMED, GE Healthcare, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Smiths Medical, Seimens and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Breathing Disorders Treatment Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Breathing Disorders Treatment Market – overview

The global breathing disorders treatment market is growing with a rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the Global Breathing Disorders Treatment Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period and is projected to grow a sound pace. The market is projected to demonstrate a sound growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a sound CAGR during the anticipated period (2017-2022).

Breathing disorder or respiratory disease is a medical condition that affects the gas exchange organs in higher organisms. This includes conditions of the upper respiratory tract, pulmonary pleura, bronchi, bronchioles, trachea, and pleural cavity, and muscles of the respiratory tract. Worldwide, respiratory diseases are proposing major health problems. According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, it is estimated that 235 million people suffer from asthma and more than 200 million people have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Moreover, it is estimated that around 65 million people undergo moderate to severe COPD. Increases patient population followed by increasing demands for drugs, therapies and treatments is estimated to be the major driver for the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing prevalence of Asthma in developing economies of the Asia Pacific region fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of therapies and presence of natural alternatives is the major restrainting factor for market growth.

Global Breathing Disorders Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the Global Breathing Disorders Treatment Market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. International players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The intense competition prevalent in the market dictates the consolidation among marketers.

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

In April, 2017- BD, a leading global medical technology company, and C. R. Bard, Inc., a medical technology leader in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products, entered into a definitive agreement under which BD acquired Bard for USD 317.00 per Bard common share in cash and stock, for a total consideration of USD 24 billion. The agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

In July, 2016- General Electric health care unit aimed to build a USD 1 billion business offering vital manufacturing tools for a coming wave of cell therapies, helped by the acquisition of a Swiss firm that doubles its presence in the field.

In June, 2017- PerkinElmer, Inc., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG. The agreement provides that PerkinElmer will acquire up to a 100% stake in EUROIMMUN. The total purchase price of the transaction based on all outstanding shares being acquired was approximately USD 1.3 billion in cash.

In November, 2016- The Cooper Companies, Inc. announced that CooperSurgical has acquired Wallace, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment of Smiths Medical, a division of Smiths Group plc., for a purchase price of approximately USD 168 million.

Global Breathing Disorders Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

On the regional basis, the market is segmented into- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the growth of the market. Presence of huge patient and well-developed healthcare sector are the major drivers for the market growth. Europe is the second largest market due to increasing industrialization and increasing pollution levels. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and presence of the developing economies within the region are the major drivers for market growth within the region. The Middle East & Africa holds the least market share. Lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the African region are the major drivers for market growth within the region.

