Packaging Printing Market: 2021 Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Development Scenario and Forecast Research | Top Companies Canon, Dunmore, Belmont Packaging, Eastman Kodak, Xerox

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Packaging Printing Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global packaging printing market by by Printing Technology, Application and Region.

Market Highlights

Packaging is the technology which is used for protecting the products from storage and distribution purpose. In packaging, the goods are prepared for the transport, warehousing sales and end use. Package printing is a type of label which is a written, electronic and graphical representation on the package. There is huge demand for the global packaging printing market due to rise in manufacturing activities.

The two major drivers for the growth of the packaging printing market are growing Pharmaceutical industry and increased popularity of convenient packaging. Due to the increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry there is seen an increasing demand for the packaging printing market. Other factors which drive the packaging printing market are flexible packaging; reduce waste in packaging and growing demand of sustainable printing.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period followed by Europe. APAC has witnessed such growth due to growing food & beverage industry in China. China is the major dominating region in Asia-Pacific.

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly application driven. Food & beverage is dominating the segment due to growing industries of food & beverage in China. There is a higher demand for the packaging printing in the food & beverage industry due to the growing demand of branded products. Packaged and branded products are widely used in food & beverage industry. Pharmaceutical is the second largest application segment because of the increased demand or convenience of packaging in healthcare industry.

The market is further driven by the rapid growth in packaging and labeling industries. Increasing demand for product differentiation majorly fuels the market growth. However, the major restraint for packaging printing market is that it is not suitable for heavy items.

Key Players

The Key players in packaging printing market are are AR Packaging Group AB, Amcor Limited, Belmont Packaging, Canon, Inc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, Duncan Printing Group, Dunmore, E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, Eastman Kodak Co., Edelmann Packaging Mexico S.A. De C.V., Xeikon N.V., and Xerox Corporation.

