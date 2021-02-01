Plastic Container Market: 2021 Industry Size, Trends, Demand, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, End Users and Forecast Research

Market Research Future (MRFR) report on the Global Plastic Container Market is a precise assessment that provides a systematic and extensive overview of the market. The report includes the COVID-19 analysis of the global plastic container market and gives a complete summary of market segments, recent trends, growth prospects, and market challenges from 2016 to 2022 (forecast period) to identify market opportunities.

Plastic containers are one of the most widely used and preferred packaging materials globally and can be easily molded into a range of products that can be used in a variety of applications. Plastic packaging refers to a wide range of products, such as plastic bottles and food containers, pouches, among others. They are usually made of plastic resins like PET, PP, and HDPE, among others. The use of plastic ensures the durability of the packaging, as well as the retention of the nutrients and the chemical properties of the product.

Market Dynamics

Plastic has a variety of properties, including durability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness, making it the most frequently used packaging material. Plastic containers are extensively used in a wide range of applications, including personal care products, chemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical products for storage, transport, and disposal of products, which play a crucial part in the growth of the global market for plastic containers. In addition, the growing demand from the packaging industry is one of the significant factors projected to boost demand for plastic containers. In addition, high population spending power along with changing preferences to packaged and pre-cooked food and sales of plastic packaging in all its formats act as another key factor projected to boost the growth of the target market. In addition, increasing R&D activities related to product enhancement in terms of features and design are expected to increase the target market growth over the forecast period.

However, the availability of substitutes like paper, glass, steel, and metal for packaging, fluctuating raw material prices, environmental regulations, energy, transport costs, and the uncertainty of final products significantly hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global market for plastic container has been segmented on the basis of materials, products, and applications.

On the basis of materials, the global plastic container market has been segmented into PET, PP, HDPE, PVC, LDPE, and others.

On the basis of products, the global plastic container market has been segmented into bottles & jars, cups & bowls, bags & pouches, and others.

On the basis of application, the global plastic container market has been segmented into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global plastic container market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America currently dominates the market for plastic containers. The food & beverage industry is leading the market in developed regions like the US. This is followed by Europe which focuses on plastic recycling.

Key Players

The major participants operating in the global plastic container market are Amcor Limited(Australia), Graham Packaging (U.S.), Anchor Packaging Incorporated(U.S), Plastipak Packaging(U.S), The Plastic Bottles Company(U.K.), Alpack (Ireland), Rahway Steel Drum Company(U.S.), Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated (U.K), Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Company KG (Austria), International Packaging (U.S.), and Constar International(U.S.).

