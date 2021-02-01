Cardiac Pacemaker Market Will Fuel the Market Players to Harness on the Opportunities

MRFR’s market study identifies the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders to be one of the main growth drivers for the cardiac pacemaker market. Cardiovascular disorder is one of the main causes of death in developed and developing nations. Factors such as high blood pressure, lack of physical exercise, obesity, hereditary, diabetes and growing geriatric population are mainly responsible for causing cardiovascular diseases in individuals. This is where a cardiac pacemaker comes in, which is used to regulate the heartbeat frequency that is reduced by cardiovascular disorder.

Various supportive government initiatives coupled with non-government organizations funding has also been instrumental in the phenomenal market growth over the past couple of years. For instance, the University of Michigan has entered into a partnership with World Medical Relief to develop the My Heart, Your Heart pacemaker program. It entails using a previously used pacemaker which is tested, certified and reconditioned before being sent to help needy people in other economies.

Market Segmentation

The global cardiac pacemaker market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and end-users.

By type, the market is segmented into implantable, external cardiac pacemaker, and others. Implantable cardiac pacemakers are small devices that are placed inside the chest or abdomen to control abnormal heart rhythms. This means the patient has more energy and less shortness of breath. Thus, the segment of implantable pacemaker is surging at a higher rate than other sub-segments.

By technology, the market is segmented into biventricular, single-chambered, dual-chambered, and others. Biventricular devices are expected to gain lucrative share over the review period. These devices consist of two or three leads and are used in patients that present a lack of synchronization between contractions of the left and right ventricles, a condition known as ventricular desynchrony.

